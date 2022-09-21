ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Inside Nova

Arlington board members getting some grief over car-tax bills

It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Late changes included in Digital Gateway vote

The early-morning vote to recommend approval of the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex included several last-minute changes that soften restrictions put forth by Prince William County planning staff. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 15, the Planning Commission voted 4-3-1 to recommend approval of changes to the Comprehensive...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Dulles Town Center responds to upcoming Cookology closure

An update to a story The Burn first reported Friday morning — that Cookology would be closing at the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling after 14 years in business. You can see our original story here. In the announcement from Cookology’s owner, she said that the decision...
STERLING, VA
Inside Nova

Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board

He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County

(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Prince William County finalizing collective bargaining ordinance

Prince William County supervisors have put the finishing touches on a collective bargaining ordinance. During its meeting last week, the Board of County Supervisors held a work session on the draft ordinance, which will govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining. A...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

The W&OD’s Odyssey from Rail to Trail

The Washington & Old Dominion Railroad, known as Loudoun’s “Main Street,” survived for 100 years since 1859. But by the early 1960s, it seemed inevitable the W&OD would be abandoned. Purchased by the C&O Railroad Company in 1954 for a business opportunity that didn’t pan out, the...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000

We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
popville.com

Behold the new Metrorail map

“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

In Great Falls, dark skies at night are not everyone's delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies

While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

D.C. reacts to proposed ban on right turns at red lights

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Council is moving forward on a proposal that could affect your commute. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 would effectively ban right turns at red lights across the District. It’s proving to be pretty controversial to both pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers. Some say it will […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”

DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
WASHINGTON, DC

