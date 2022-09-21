Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Inside Nova
Arlington board members getting some grief over car-tax bills
It’s not just the office that values the vehicles (Arlington commissioner of revenue) or the office that sends out the tax notices (Arlington treasurer) that have been feeling the heat from the public over higher car-tax bills. County Board members have been getting their share of comments, too. “We...
Inside Nova
Late changes included in Digital Gateway vote
The early-morning vote to recommend approval of the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex included several last-minute changes that soften restrictions put forth by Prince William County planning staff. Shortly after 5 a.m. on Sept. 15, the Planning Commission voted 4-3-1 to recommend approval of changes to the Comprehensive...
theburn.com
Dulles Town Center responds to upcoming Cookology closure
An update to a story The Burn first reported Friday morning — that Cookology would be closing at the Dulles Town Center shopping mall in Sterling after 14 years in business. You can see our original story here. In the announcement from Cookology’s owner, she said that the decision...
Inside Nova
Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. cuts ribbon on new, high-demand affordable housing
Prince George’s County leaders helped cut the ribbon on the Gateway at Peerless, a new development aimed at boosting the stock of high-demand affordable housing in the region. The project brings more than 60 apartments to a plot of land off U.S. Route 301 just north of downtown Upper...
Inside Nova
Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County
(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
arlnow.com
How a local scouting troop got saddled with $3K in personal property taxes
A local scouting troop says it has been blindsided by a $3,000 personal property tax bill on its vans. So a scout decided to seek relief from the bill — which would take a big chunk of its $21,000 budget — by going to the Arlington County Board.
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
Inside Nova
Prince William County finalizing collective bargaining ordinance
Prince William County supervisors have put the finishing touches on a collective bargaining ordinance. During its meeting last week, the Board of County Supervisors held a work session on the draft ordinance, which will govern how collective bargaining will work, which employees are eligible and the scope of bargaining. A...
loudounnow.com
The W&OD’s Odyssey from Rail to Trail
The Washington & Old Dominion Railroad, known as Loudoun’s “Main Street,” survived for 100 years since 1859. But by the early 1960s, it seemed inevitable the W&OD would be abandoned. Purchased by the C&O Railroad Company in 1954 for a business opportunity that didn’t pan out, the...
WSLS
Travel and security technology company to bring more than 200 new jobs to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – More than 200 new jobs are coming to the Commonwealth thanks to Pangiam, a travel and security technology company. On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that the company would be investing $3.1 million to establish its global headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax County.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
mocoshow.com
I-270 & Beltway Toll Lanes to Be Built By Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that it has been selected by Accelerate Maryland Partners LLC (“AM Partners”) as the design and construction contractor for Phase 1 South of the New American Legion Bridge I-270 Traffic Relief Plan, one of the largest civil works projects ever undertaken in the United States. Tutor Perini was selected by AM Partners to design and construct both the Phase 1 South A and Phase 1 South B components of the project. Tutor Perini’s team includes O&G Industries (for Phase 1 South A), the Company’s subsidiary – Lunda Construction (for Phase 1 South B), as well as Parsons Corporation as the lead designer for both Phase 1 South A and B components.
popville.com
Behold the new Metrorail map
“Metrorail’s iconic map is getting an update with the addition of the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning today, you’ll start to see new maps rolling out in stations, trains and transit centers, featuring Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station is shown as a future station.
Inside Nova
In Great Falls, dark skies at night are not everyone's delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
Inside Nova
'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
Inside Nova
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
D.C. reacts to proposed ban on right turns at red lights
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Council is moving forward on a proposal that could affect your commute. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 would effectively ban right turns at red lights across the District. It’s proving to be pretty controversial to both pedestrians and cyclists as well as drivers. Some say it will […]
Washingtonian.com
Yes, DC Misspelled “Virginia Avenue”
DC urbanists are aflutter after a sharp-eyed Twitter user noticed a misspelling at the eastern terminus of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. A Washingtonian reporter confirmed the street sign was misspelled as “Virgina” but was unable to find any other typos between Constitution Avenue and Rock Creek Parkway. Reached by...
