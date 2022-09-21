Read full article on original website
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
SLC School District parting ways with superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District will soon be parting ways with its superintendent, Dr. Timothy Gadson. The announcement was made Friday afternoon in a joint statement from the Salt Lake City Board of Education and Dr. Timothy Gadson, III:. Dr. Timothy Gadson asked the...
‘It’s a mess’: Dog poop on school grounds growing problem in Murray District
MURRAY, Utah – Recess is supposed to be fun, but lately, it’s turning into a stinky mess for students in the Murray School District because of dog feces littering the playground. “We’re scraping the poop off of their shoes,” said Teresa Bigelow, the secretary at McMillan Elementary School....
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
College Student Reportedly Arrested For Wild Football Threat
A female Utah student was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday because of a threat she made over the weekend. According to KSL.com, the student threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor located on campus if Utah lost to San Diego State this past Saturday. Thankfully, Utah won 35-7.
Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
Inaugural Utah Parenting Summit aims to provide families with real-world solutions
SALT LAKE CITY — Parenting isn’t easy. You can go from feeling joy to feeling stress in a flash. Utah State University Extension is bringing in experts to help parents thrive as part of their inaugural Utah Parenting Summit on Saturday, Oct. 8. Parents have faced some challenges...
The most important race in Maricopa County – for county attorney – is a no-brainer
Heading into November, the spotlight has shone brightly on Arizona’s statewide races. While our next governor, U.S. senator and attorney general garner the lion’s share of the coverage, about 60% of the state’s residents live in Maricopa County. ...
High school football: Stansbury forces six turnovers in statement victory over region foe Cedar Valley
Stansbury High School football forced six turnovers as it rolled to the easy 46-7 victory over Cedar Valley in the Region 7 showdown.
Utah students celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, some Utah college students are sharing all the things that make them unique. Osvaldo Miranda attends the University of Utah. He says he struggled to connect with Latinx students like himself, so he formed the first ever Latinx Student Union on campus.
A Utah student has been charged with making terrorism threats over a football game
Police said that a University of Utah student threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the school's football team failed to win a game last Saturday.
