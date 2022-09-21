ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLC School District parting ways with superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District will soon be parting ways with its superintendent, Dr. Timothy Gadson. The announcement was made Friday afternoon in a joint statement from the Salt Lake City Board of Education and Dr. Timothy Gadson, III:. Dr. Timothy Gadson asked the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Two Taylorsville schools put under temporary lockout protocol

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Two schools in the Granite School District were briefly on lockout Thursday due to some “suspicious activity” nearby. District officials shared a statement to parents and families of Eisenhower Junior High and Fremont Elementary at 9:40 a.m., saying police initiated the protocol because of what was going on near the neighboring Salt Lake Community College Campus.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utah students celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, some Utah college students are sharing all the things that make them unique. Osvaldo Miranda attends the University of Utah. He says he struggled to connect with Latinx students like himself, so he formed the first ever Latinx Student Union on campus.
UTAH STATE

