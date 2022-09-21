ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Tre Mann
Person
Darius Bazley
ClutchPoints

Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz

The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcl Sprain#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Lisfranc#The Associated Press
Yardbarker

Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp

Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy