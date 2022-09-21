Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
Former Miami Heat Player Joins Detroit Pistons Coaching Staff
Rashard Lewis, who won a title in Miami, now helping coach the Pistons
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Utah Jazz Reportedly Signing Former Detroit Pistons Player
According to Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz are signing Micah Potter to a two-way contract. He played in three games for the Detroit Pistons last season.
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz
The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.
Spurs Hire Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's Coaching Staff
The San Antonio Spurs are hiring 7-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree to Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.
Detroit Pistons add ex-NBA players Rashard Lewis, Keith Bogans to coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons announced Friday a plethora of staff promotions and changes, including the addition of two former NBA players to Dwane Casey's coaching staff. Rashard Lewis and Keith Bogans, who have a combined 27 seasons of NBA playing experience, were announced as assistant coach/player development coach, as was Brandon Bailey, who had...
Report: Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons
The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons, ending the rumors that the sharpshooter could be acquired by the Toronto Raptors
Jae Crowder says he 'won't be there' for Suns' training camp
Last week, ESPN's Brian Windhorst mentioned that the Phoenix Suns have been "very active" in trade talks and "a lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder." One of the Suns' trade targets was Bojan Bogdanovic, but the Utah Jazz ultimately traded him to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. (Talks between Phoenix and Utah broke down because the Suns insisted on Jarred Vanderbilt being part of the deal, per Arizona Sports 98.7's John Gambadoro).
