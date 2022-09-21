The No.5 Clemson Tigers have their biggest test of the season so far in their Week 4 matchup, where they’ll travel to Winston-Salem (N.C.) to take on the No.16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Undefeated with a 3-0 record, the Tigers have been the betting favorite in every game they’ve played so far, with things not changing this week against Wake Forest. Opening up as -7.0 point favorites, Clemson has now shifted to -7.5 point favorites since. On paper, the Tigers are the better team, and it makes sense to see them as the favorite. Though this is true, it is a huge test...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO