Why Florida Gators, FSU fans should be grateful for Herm Edwards’ Arizona State era
Arizona State’s decision to hire Herm Edwards in 2017 was a headscratcher. The former NFL head coach and one-time Bucs assistant had been out of coaching for nine years and out of the college ranks for almost three decades. It ended poorly for the Sun Devils and Edwards, who...
Florida State announces rare sellout at Doak Campbell Stadium
The 3-0 Florida State Seminoles will welcome Boston College to a sold-out crowd at Doak Campbell Stadium. It’s the first sellout for the Seminoles at the stadium’s current capacity of 79,560 seats. The 2022 season has started off much better than the 2021 season for Mike Norvell’s squad....
Everything North Carolina DC Gene Chizik said about Notre Dame football
New North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik has not been the answer for the Tar Heels’ feeble defense. Not yet, anyway, as UNC (3-0) gets set to host Notre Dame (1-2) this Saturday. Chizik won a national championship as the defensive coordinator at Texas in 2005 and as the...
EJ Manuel, Mark Richt talk ACC Network at FSU, memories from their time here, the job Mike Norvell has done
TALLAHASSEE — ACC Network analysts Mark Richt and EJ Manuel spoke with media on Friday about being in Tallahassee for Florida State’s game against Boston College. Richt, a former assistant coach at FSU, and Manuel, a former quarterback for the Seminoles, reflected on their time here and what it is like to be back. They also spoke on the current Seminoles and the job that head coach Mike Norvell has done.
Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-Notre Dame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo still has the old folder stored in the attic of his house, the packet containing plays and pressures and information covered in handwritten notes that date back some 25 years. In the late 1990s when Longo was embarking on...
Alabama Lands Highly Touted 2023 Wide Receiver Out of Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide lands its second prospect in the 2023 class this week out of the Lonestar State. 4-star wide receiver Jalen Hale out of Longview, TX., announced he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound prospect becomes Alabama's third wide receiver in the...
Staff predictions: Notre Dame football at North Carolina
Notre Dame heads back on the road for the first time since its season opener. The 1-2 Irish play at North Carolina (3-0, 0-0 ACC) Saturday afternoon (3:30 ET, ABC), the teams’ third meeting in as many seasons. This one has the feel of a wild card. The Irish’s...
Watch: North Carolina Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham on The Rivalry Between the Irish and Tar Heels
Irish Illustrated’s Len Clark talked with North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham about the Notre Dame-North Carolina football game this Saturday. Cunningham, a Notre Dame graduate, discussed the rivalry between the Irish and Tar Heels and the future of the series, as well as the state of college football and what Notre Dame means to him.
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Boston College Eagles
Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as the Seminoles take on the Eagles.
Desmond Howard: 'I don’t think that the ACC necessarily goes through Clemson'
On ESPN’s College Football Live, college football analysts David Pollack and Desmond Howard discussed fifth-ranked Clemson’s game at No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday. Howard said he thinks the (...)
WWE Star Bianca Belair Will Be College GameDay Guest Picker
The Knoxville native and former Tennessee All-American will serve as host, after Dolly Parton rumors emerged during the week.
Why Clemson should cover against Wake Forest
The No.5 Clemson Tigers have their biggest test of the season so far in their Week 4 matchup, where they’ll travel to Winston-Salem (N.C.) to take on the No.16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Undefeated with a 3-0 record, the Tigers have been the betting favorite in every game they’ve played so far, with things not changing this week against Wake Forest. Opening up as -7.0 point favorites, Clemson has now shifted to -7.5 point favorites since. On paper, the Tigers are the better team, and it makes sense to see them as the favorite. Though this is true, it is a huge test...
Clemson Football: 3 Reasons Tigers will beat the Demon Deacons
#5 Clemson Football travels to Winston-Salem to play the #21 Demon Deacons. Here are three reasons they win the game. Clemson football will play its conference opener on the road in Winston-Salem to clash with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. The Tigers come into the game a seven-point favorite with the game being broadcast on ABC television. Clemson football comes into this game looking significantly better offensively this season.
Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 3
Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
