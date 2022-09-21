ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

EJ Manuel, Mark Richt talk ACC Network at FSU, memories from their time here, the job Mike Norvell has done

TALLAHASSEE — ACC Network analysts Mark Richt and EJ Manuel spoke with media on Friday about being in Tallahassee for Florida State’s game against Boston College. Richt, a former assistant coach at FSU, and Manuel, a former quarterback for the Seminoles, reflected on their time here and what it is like to be back. They also spoke on the current Seminoles and the job that head coach Mike Norvell has done.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-Notre Dame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo still has the old folder stored in the attic of his house, the packet containing plays and pressures and information covered in handwritten notes that date back some 25 years. In the late 1990s when Longo was embarking on...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Watch: North Carolina Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham on The Rivalry Between the Irish and Tar Heels

Irish Illustrated’s Len Clark talked with North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham about the Notre Dame-North Carolina football game this Saturday. Cunningham, a Notre Dame graduate, discussed the rivalry between the Irish and Tar Heels and the future of the series, as well as the state of college football and what Notre Dame means to him.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kedon Slovis
Pat Narduzzi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Clemson should cover against Wake Forest

The No.5 Clemson Tigers have their biggest test of the season so far in their Week 4 matchup, where they’ll travel to Winston-Salem (N.C.) to take on the No.16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons.  Undefeated with a 3-0 record, the Tigers have been the betting favorite in every game they’ve played so far, with things not changing this week against Wake Forest. Opening up as -7.0 point favorites, Clemson has now shifted to -7.5 point favorites since.  On paper, the Tigers are the better team, and it makes sense to see them as the favorite. Though this is true, it is a huge test...
CLEMSON, SC
#College Football
FanSided

Clemson Football: 3 Reasons Tigers will beat the Demon Deacons

#5 Clemson Football travels to Winston-Salem to play the #21 Demon Deacons. Here are three reasons they win the game. Clemson football will play its conference opener on the road in Winston-Salem to clash with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. The Tigers come into the game a seven-point favorite with the game being broadcast on ABC television. Clemson football comes into this game looking significantly better offensively this season.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 3

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA

