Tropical Storm Ian forms in Caribbean, could hit Florida as a major hurricane: What we know
Forecasts show the depression strengthening into a major Category 3 hurricane as it approaches Florida by the middle of next week.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and tracks toward Florida
The ninth named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed across the central Caribbean Sea, and forecasts show Florida may soon be impacted by its first major hurricane since 2018.
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Earl Now Heading Towards Bermuda
Hurricane Earl is getting closer; that is why Bermuda is now under a hurricane watch. On Wednesday night, Earl had continuous gusts of 100 mph, and according to AccuWeather analysts, those winds will only get stronger when it passes the Bermudan islands to the east. Earl Going to Bermuda. As...
Category 3 Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, much of Puerto Rico still without electricity
CAYEY, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remained without electricity or running water and rescuers used heavy equipment to lift survivors to safety. The storm’s eye passed close to...
A tropical storm warning has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona's center is approaching Guadeloupe and tropical storm conditions (winds 39 mph or higher), heavy rain and strong waves are expected in the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Hurricane Fiona heads for Canada after whipping at Bermuda
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A hurricane expected to transform into a huge post-tropical storm will bring hurricane-strength wind, heavy rain and big waves to Atlantic Canada, meteorologists said Friday in warning that it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history.
Hurricane Fiona forecast to track toward Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, with winds at 130 mph. While the storm is north of Turks and Caicos, hurricane warnings remain in effect for the islands for at least the first part of Wednesday. From here, Fiona is forecast to track toward Bermuda. The storm will...
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Fiona brings hurricane winds to Turks and Caicos Islands
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Hurricane Fiona raked the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico. Hurricane conditions were slamming Grand Turk, the small British territory's capital island, on Tuesday morning after the government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas.
Phys.org
Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean while Fiona tracks towards Canada
Hurricane Fiona, a large hurricane churning in the Atlantic ocean, is heading towards Canada and officials are warning about a historic weather event.
Phys.org
msn.com
Depression forms in Atlantic, and it’s forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fiona soon
A new tropical depression formed Wednesday morning east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic, and it’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona in the next 24 hours. The forecast shows it turning into the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season by Wednesday night or...
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands
MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
Bermuda, Canada prepare for storm as Puerto Rico struggles
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces were preparing for a blast from Hurricane Fiona even as authorities struggled Thursday to open roads for people left stranded and without power by the storm's devastating blow to Puerto Rico. The storm was expected to still...
Phys.org
Phys.org
Fortified Bermuda braces for powerful Hurricane Fiona
The beach chairs and umbrellas were put away, storefronts were covered and a lighthouse illuminated racing clouds overhead as Bermuda braced Thursday for Hurricane Fiona, a powerful Category 4 storm that has left a trail of destruction in the Caribbean. Wind and waves were picking up as darkness fell over...
