Read full article on original website
Related
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
RED BANK: ENGLISH PLAZA, LIGHTLY ACCENTED
Most of the shops along the strip are owned by immigrants. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The street is named English Plaza, after a former Red Bank mayor. But for the majority of businesses along the short block, English is a second language. Of the eight shops...
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
RED BANK: STOMPIN’ THRU THE WEEKEND
We kick off this first weekend of autumn, 2022 with the debut of ‘Stomp Your Blues Away,’ a post-pandemic paean to Red Bank by Omega Train. “When I take my body down to old Red Bank’s downtown,” goes the song, “my pain don’t hurt me anymore.”
ocj.com
A love story two centuries in the making
I was a bit surprised this summer when I called about a Historic Ohio Farm story and the phone was answered by a man with a distinct East Coast accent. I was even more surprised when I learned of the farm’s unique love story. Steve Garguillo grew up in...
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey bakery rallies to keep pink moose mural that violates township code
A small bakery in Burlington County is fighting to preserve a bright, pink mural that features its mascot on the west side of the building. But it's a display that Medford Township officials say runs afoul of the zoning code. Maggie Moose Bakery & Gourmet Gift Boutique, at 185 Route...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
Wow, You Won’t Believe The Name Of This Coffee Shop Opening In New Jersey
I'll be the first to admit I make an OK cup of coffee. It's not amazing, but it's not bad either, it's cheaper than buying coffee every day and at this point, it works for me. Coffee is an integral part of some people's morning routine, I know it is for me!
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Couple's Jersey Shore wedding reception evacuated after venue's floor caves in
A couple's perfect wedding day at the Jersey Shore turned into a catastrophe after the second floor of their venue began to cave in.
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
Oh, baby! SIUH breaks record caring for 5 sets of twins in NICU at the same time
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – An adorable record was set at Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH) in Ocean Breeze last week when the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) cared for five sets of twins at the same time. Registered Nurse and NICU Nurse Manager Theresa Capolongo said the hospital has...
What’s going in this Westfield, NJ storefront? The answer is pretty sweet
WESTFIELD — An online-only bakery to this point, Kirshenbaum Baking Co. is preparing to open its flagship brick-and-mortar location in Union County this month. Kirshenbaum's website said the future store at 62 Elm St. is currently under construction, with the company's last social media update having been made on Sept. 2.
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022
One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
RED BANK: RAIL BRIDGE EXERCISE PLANNED
New Jersey Transit police and other law enforcement agencies plan to conduct an emergency training exercise on North Jersey Coast Line bridge that crosses the Navesink River Saturday, the agency reported this week. NJTP’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the exercise, involving federal, state, county, and local partners, “will...
RED BANK: SYSTEM STOPS DUBLIN HOUSE FIRE
The fire suppression system “did its job,” stopping a blaze in Red Bank’s Dublin House Pub early Wednesday morning, a fire official said. Firefighters seen though the restaurant’s Temple Bar entrance Wednesday. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Responding to the 6:15 a.m. alarm,...
redbankgreen
Red Bank, NJ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.http://www.redbankgreen.com
Comments / 0