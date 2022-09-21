Read full article on original website
Man Dead in Vehicle With Bullet Holes, Police Investigating Suspected Homicide
Police are investigating a suspected homicide Friday after finding a man’s body inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Indio. Around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a reported traffic incident on Calhoun Street by Doctor Carreon Boulevard in Indio, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
Teens Plead Not Guilty To Coachella Robbery, Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison
A teen is facing five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, was arrested on Sept. 8 with Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 58-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Arturo Recinos, 52, of Menifee was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar.
Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court
The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam Silva, 38, with...
One in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Vehicle Submerged in Lake
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued from inside their vehicle that was fully submerged in Harveston Lake in Temecula. Riverside County Fire Department rescue swimmers responded to the 29000 block of Lake House Road about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of the submerged vehicle, according to a department statement.
