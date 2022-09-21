ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jimmy Butler's Omission From ESPN's Top 10 Rankings Created Online Buzz

By Jayden Armant
 2 days ago

Heat fans were upset about Butler being left out of their top 10 NBA player rankings.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been known for being a vocal NBA personality.

It will be interesting to see how he feels about the latest top 100 players list from ESPN. Butler was ranked No. 17, causing Heat fans to express their disappointment on social media.

Last season Butler averaged 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists, including 27.4 points a game and four 40-point games in the postseason. Many felt that was enough to merit Top 10 consideration for Butler. ESPN will reveal its Top 6-10 Thursday. Heat players Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry checked in at No. 61 and No. 60 but most of the talk centered around Butler.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is coming off an ACL injury in his right knee and has not played since 2021. Trae Young and James Harden were both eliminated by Butler in the playoffs, and are going to be aided by superstars alongside them.

Butler has been known to rise above criticism and use it as fuel. The low ranking may add more drive to Butler’s game.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

