Effective: 2022-09-23 19:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-23 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pima and north central Santa Cruz Counties through 1030 PM MST At 939 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles west of Sonoita, or 13 miles southeast of Green Valley, moving northeast at 5 mph. Additional storms were developing near Green Valley and Amado. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Sonoita, Amado, Madera Canyon and Arivaca Junction. This includes the following highways Interstate 19 between mile markers 24 and 41. Route 82 between mile markers 29 and 37. Route 83 between mile markers 30 and 45. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

