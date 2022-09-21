Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with killing brother, pro boxer Isiah Jones
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing his brother, professional boxer Isiah Jones, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were called at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. When they arrived, they found Jones, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.
Detroit News
Badly decomposed body found in Detroit garbage bin
A Detroit garbage truck employee discovered a dead body on the job Wednesday. The worker was emptying a trash bin into a garbage truck when the body fell out, Detroit police said. The body was badly decomposed and the identity of the deceased is unknown, police said. The cause of...
Detroit News
Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder
Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors. Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and...
Detroit News
Landfill search extended for body of missing Eastpointe teen
Lenox Township – The search for the body of a 17-year-old Eastpointe girl in a mountainous Metro Detroit landfill has been extended again and will continue for at least another two weeks as Detroit police officials look for the deceased teen. Operation Zion was launched in May after Detroit...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy gets lesson from Charles Woodson on value of footwork
Ann Arbor — When you’re on the same field with a Heisman Trophy winner, you take advice from the Heisman Trophy winner. Charles Woodson, who won college football's most prestigious individual trophy 25 years ago during the undefeated season, was at Michigan Stadium for the Wolverines’ Big Ten opener as part of FOX’s game coverage. He offered some advice to sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who made his third career start in the Wolverines’ 34-27 win over Maryland on Saturday.
Detroit News
Niyo: Blake Corum carries the load — and the day — for Michigan
Ann Arbor — Moments after Blake Corum had capped a career-best performance Saturday against Maryland, he stood on the Michigan sideline receiving congratulations from some of his teammates and coaches. They were laughing and joking, and at one point, Corum paused and playfully mimicked the “night-night” celebration made famous...
Detroit News
Inside JoJo's Shake Bar, opening Saturday in downtown Detroit
Shakes, fries and good vibes. That’s the motto at the new JoJo’s Shake Bar, a Great Lakes-region chain that specializes in stacked milkshakes, colorful cocktails garnished with marshmallows and cotton candy, ice cream floats and casual grub like the walking taco, chicken pot pie, fish and chips and fries loaded like a baked potato.
Detroit News
Trieu: Switch from QB to DE ignites Michigan target Brian Robinson's recruitment
Just over a year ago, Brian Robinson was a quarterback hoping to earn the starting nod at a new school. Today, he is one of the top defensive ends in the Midwest — and possibly the country — and is sifting through offers from major universities. Austintown Fitch...
Detroit News
Chief White defends ShotSpotter system at Detroit police town hall
Detroit Police Chief James White defended the ShotSpotter, a controversial gunfire detection system that uses sensors to pinpoint the locations of gunshot activity, at a Thursday community forum ahead of a City Council vote to expand the system. Detroit Police installed the system in 2020, when it first approved a...
Detroit News
Restaurant Review: Olin is a fabulous choice for dinner in downtown Detroit
"Where should we eat in downtown Detroit?" I get asked that question on a fairly regular basis, and the answer always changes. Today, my answer is Olin Bar & Kitchen, an "American brasserie" — that means it's casual, but kind of upscale — tucked into the buzzy area between Shinola Hotel, Parker's Alley and the very cool, laid-back Queens Bar.
Detroit News
Want to own a Detroit restaurant? Beloved east side diner is for sale
Rose's Fine Foods and Wine, a favorite on the city's east side, is for sale. Listed online Thursday by Corktown's O'Connor Realty, the building and business are included in the $600,000 price tag, along with all the kitchen equipment, furniture and the liquor license. "Like everyone in Detroit, we adore...
Detroit News
3 teens sentenced for random murder, armed robbery of Dearborn woman
Detroit — Saja Aljanabi moved with her family to Dearborn to escape conflict in the Middle East and pursue the American dream, her brother said. The 29-year-old woman had just passed her driver's test and was excited about getting a car, her brother, Ali Aljanabi, said Friday. She was preparing to take the test to become a U.S. citizen.
Detroit News
Man arrested in stabbing death of Waterford Twp. man
Authorities have arrested a 62-year-old Pontiac man in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect, who was not named, allegedly stabbed 36-year-old Larry James Lewis-Lefler once in the chest on Thursday night, authorities said in a statement. Lewis-Lefler...
Detroit News
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football vs. Maryland
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Maryland game at Michigan Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ► Matt Charboneau: The Wolverines finally play a varsity game with the arrival of Maryland in Ann Arbor, a team that can put...
Detroit News
Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register
Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register. The break-in, which may have been part of a string of break-ins downtown, happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Detroit News
Newly opened Freelon apartments offers affordable housing for veterans in Midtown
Midtown's newest apartment complex opened its doors Thursday, bringing nearly 70 new units to the historic Sugar Hill district, including affordable housing for veterans. The $38 million mixed-used and mixed-income development Freelon at Sugar Hill was built in a vacant lot across the street from the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center and offers 14 affordable housing units for people in the Veterans Administration Supportive Housing program for homeless veterans.
Detroit News
Man attacked with machete-style weapon in Mount Clemens, authorities say
Mount Clemens — A 19-year-old man was assaulted with a machete-style weapon on his way to work in Mount Clemens Friday morning, authorities said. Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the attack around 7 a.m. at Church Street and northbound Gratiot Avenue after the victim, a Clinton Township resident who had been riding his bike to work, was assaulted. He was taken to the hospital for several non-life threatening lacerations.
Detroit News
UM-Flint town hall to address declining enrollment, low graduation rates
The University of Michigan-Flint is grappling with an enrollment decline and low six-year graduation rates, prompting leaders to call it "unsustainable" and present a plan Friday to the community. UM-Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta and UM President Mary Sue Coleman will preside over the 10 a.m. meeting at the UM-Flint Riverfront...
