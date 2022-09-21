ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Cubs at Miami Marlins: TV, Streaming

By Kade Kistner
 2 days ago

The Chicago Cubs are set to face the Marlins on Wednesday in a series rubber match. Here is how to watch!

The Chicago Cubs are scheduled to take on the Miami Marlins on Wednesday evening in a rubber match to determine the series.

The Cubs bounced back Tuesday after a humiliating loss on Monday at put themselves right in the mix to take another series and end their 2022 MLB season on a high note.

Ace Marcus Stroman is set to take the mound for the Cubs and will face off against Jesús Luzardo who holds a 3.75 ERA over 15 starts for Miami this season.

How to Watch:

Location: loanDepot Park, Miami, FL

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21

Time: 6:40 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Following their bout with the Marlins, the Cubs will continue their road trip and will fly to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates before hosting the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field next week.

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

