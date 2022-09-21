ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

WISH-TV

Hot Rod Drag Week 2022 makes stop in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the race meant to give bragging rights and the title of “Fastest Street Car in America.” HOT ROD Drag Week is underway and its second pit stop, on Tuesday, was at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. During the weeklong event, drivers put...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Huber ‘excited’ for new leadership role at IU

The outgoing chief executive officer of the Indy Chamber wasn’t looking for a new job, but says the vision laid out by Indiana University President Pamela Whitten was very attractive to him. On Thursday, Michael Huber was named vice president for university relations at IU, a role he will begin next month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming

INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

20 years ago, an F3 tornado traveled 112 miles across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an unforgettable day in central Indiana 20 years ago on September 20, 2002. A few tornadoes struck the state, but a long tracked F3 tornado was the most memorable. This tornado traveled 112 miles on the ground through central Indiana before lifting in Hartford City at 3:20 pm. The path took it through the south and east side of the Indianapolis metro area. For most of the tornado’s life, it was obscured by rain and embedded within a line of showers and storms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Here’s where to get the ‘absolute best ribs in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS — They may be cooked low and slow, but once you put a plate of fall-off-the-bone ribs on the table — they can disappear fast. Mashed is looking at the absolute best ribs each state has to offer. And according to its list, you can’t get better ribs in the Hoosier state than at Smokin’ Barrel BBQ in Indianapolis.
FOX59

Former Zionsville gymnastics coach convicted of child molesting

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A former Zionsville gymnastics coach has been convicted of three counts of child molesting after a bench trial this week in Boone County. The judge found Kenneth Arnold not guilty on one of the counts. He faced four total. Prosecutors filed charges against Arnold, 33, in August 2021; prosecutors said the […]
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Southside Times

Franklin College climbs in U.S. News and World Report college rankings

Franklin College announced it continues to climb in the college and university rankings game, based on the recently released 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best College Rankings Report. The college advanced in the category of Top Performers for Social Mobility. It ranked 44th (tied) out of the 196 colleges...
FRANKLIN, IN

