Fox11online.com
License to Cruise returns to Appleton for first time since 2019
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Thousands made their way to college avenue for a car show three years in the making. "We wanted to make sure when we finally did it, that it was going to be big," Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Becky Bartoszek said. It's the 30th...
Green Bay Common Council unanimously approves $332,000 license plate reader plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay is moving forward with its $332,000 plan to keep license plate readers for three more years. The Green Bay Common Council voted unanimously to approve the police department's proposal. "I appreciate the Common Council’s unanimous support for this important crime reduction initiative," said Chief...
Oshkosh bridge repairs postponed again
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Repairs to an Oshkosh bridge are being postponed by at least a month due to materials delays. Repairs for the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge were scheduled to begin Sept. 26, with parts being delivered for the failed gear box this week. But with delays from the manufacturer and the manufacturer's distributor, those components are not expected to be delivered until Nov. 11.
DWD applauds Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry's use of grant
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The state Department of Workforce Development is calling a Manitowoc business a success story. Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry received a $194,000 Wisconsin Fast Forward grant from the DWD last year to create a dedicated training center and curriculum for employees. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek toured the company's new...
AMMO Inc. completes state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The construction of a state-of-the-art ammunition manufacturing plant in Manitowoc is complete. AMMO, Inc. began building 185,000 square foot facility on W. Custer Street last year. On Thursday, the company held a ribbon cutting ceremony and offered tours. The facility includes an underground testing ballistics shooting range,...
Absentee ballots are getting mailed out today
(WLUK) -- If you requested an absentee ballot, it's getting mailed out Thursday. The city of Green Bay let voters know that if you already requested one for the midterm election, you can expect to get it within the next few days. There's still time to request an absentee ballot...
Find fall essentials at Oconto and Marinette County local shops
(WLUK) -- Shops in Oconto and Marinette Counties are hoping you'll join them during Fall Haul - Tour of Shops this weekend. Amanda Markiewicz, owner of a participating shop Style & Hart Boutique in Crivitz says you can find great deals. Shoppers will find a variety of boutiques, antiques, and...
UW-Green Bay reports 7th straight year of enrollment growth
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is continuing to push back against declining enrollment trends in higher education. For the seventh year in a row, UW-GB is seeing gains in enrollment across its four campuses after a UW System preliminary report Thursday showed a three percent overall gain by the school.
Amid nursing shortage, hospital system offers sign-on bonus up to $15,000
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- $15,000 -- that's how much HSHS Saint Vincent Hospital is offering in bonuses for many nurses to work for them. Executive Director for Bay Area Workforce Development Board Matt Valiquette says health care is an industry with high demand. “I’m not surprised to see Saint Vincent...
Emergency water repair expected to slow traffic in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Drivers are asked to avoid an area of High Avenue in Oshkosh while crews make an emergency water repair. A valve that controls the water service to the property at 1118 High Avenue failed Wednesday morning, causing need for repair. This area of High Avenue is also...
Nearly 100-year-old ship tugged out of Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes is being hauled away to be scrapped. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay for 25 years where it was used as a cement storage barge.
Appleton schools program encourages engagement for refugees
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Merci Tuyishime is just one of the students who've benefited from Appleton school's efforts to help refugees who end up in the city. “He’s just jumped right in, and the team has embraced him," District Refugee Engagement Specialist Kelley Duehring said. The junior from Congo has...
With increased travel, Appleton airport offers business travel tips
APPLETON (WLUK) -- If you travel often for work, the Appleton International Airport has some tips. Officials invited people to Poplar Hall Wednesday to teach them about business travel. They suggest taking flights earlier in the day to avoid any disruptions. Plus, being loyal to one airline to earn certain...
Salcherts Meats in Fond du Lac County issues recall on meat products
MADISON (WLUK) -- Salcherts Meats in St. Cloud is issuing a recall on several meat products from its retail location. The Fond du Lac County business is recalling its dried beef, beef jerky and smoked frozen chicken sold on or before Sept. 14. This is a Class I recall, which...
Motions hearing set for Kaukauna murder case
APPLETON (WLUK) – The issue of if a suspect in a Kaukauna murder will pursue a not guilty by reason by mental disease or defect plea remains unresolved. Meanwhile, a motions hearing in the case will be heard Feb. 3. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree...
PHOTOS I Fall colors begin in Northeast Wisconsin with the change of seasons
(WLUK) -- As of 8:04 p.m. Thursday it's officially fall!. The new season, of course, means leaves will be changing color in the upcoming weeks. You can find a full Fall Color Report on Travel Wisconsin's website to see where the best color can be found. And when you find...
Bicyclist hit by vehicle, dies in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calumet County. It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Officials say both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling eastbound when the bicycle was struck...
Bring your family to Green Bay Botanical Garden this weekend for fall fun
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Botanical Garden is ready to welcome a new season. Fall Family Festival taking place Saturday, September 24th. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Friday morning at Green Bay Botanical Garden to learn more about the event. People can enjoy fall colors, crafts, games, family-friendly entertainment,...
Pulaski High School Marching Band, Choir performing at 2024 Rose Parade
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Musicians at Pulaski High School will be smelling the roses. The school's marching band and choir have been selected to perform at the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California in 2024. Their Music Booster's Club made the announcement on social media. The last time the...
Green Bay police take 'corrective action' against officer in AJ Dillon leap incident
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police say they've taken "appropriate corrective action" against the officer who held back running back AJ Dillon July 23 at Lambeau Field during the Manchester City-Bayern Munich match. Police Chief Chris Davis released the following statement:. "I have sustained two allegations of GBPD policy...
