Woodland Public Schools’ invites alumni and the community to join in making Homecoming 2022 a real return to home

Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday morning burglary/assault. On Thursday (Sept. 22) at about 6:30 a.m., a resident in the 10300 block of NE 23rd Avenue entered his open garage while getting ready for work. The resident was surprised by a burglar and the event turned into a robbery when the suspect began assaulting the resident. The victim had property taken from him and received minor injuries. The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO