Woodland Public Schools’ invites alumni and the community to join in making Homecoming 2022 a real return to home

ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver City Council meetings hit the road; community visioning roundtable set for Sept. 26
VANCOUVER – On Monday (Sept. 26), the Vancouver City Council will host its regular meeting and community communication forum at Educational Service District 112 (2500 NE 65th Avenue). During the communication forum, participants will listen, learn and talk together about the type of community they’d like Vancouver to be in the future.
ClarkCountyToday
Financial assistance programs help Clark County residents in need of onsite sewage system maintenance and repairs
VANCOUVER – This Septic Smart Week, Clark County Public Health is reminding homeowners of the importance of keeping onsite septic systems up to date on inspections and maintenance. By ensuring systems are in good condition, owners can protect their property’s value and avoid needing costly emergency system replacements. Public...
ClarkCountyToday
Design chosen for the new SR 500 pedestrian/bicycle crossing at NE 54th Avenue/NE Stapleton Road in Vancouver
VANCOUVER – Thanks to input from the community, the Washington State Department of Transportation has picked the design for the new SR 500 pedestrian/bicycle crossing at NE 54th Avenue/NE Stapleton Road. WSDOT heard from people who walk, bike and roll in the area that their highest priorities for the new bridge were safety, future maintenance, cost, bicycle maneuverability, right‐of‐way, constructability and corridor continuity.
ClarkCountyToday
Gee Creek rest areas to close Sept. 26-30 for maintenance and improvements
RIDGEFIELD – Travelers on Interstate 5 who need to take a break from the road should plan ahead next week. Beginning Monday (Sept. 26), Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the Gee Creek rest areas located on both directions of I-5 near Battle Ground and the State Route 502 interchange (Exit 11) to perform annual maintenance work and implement safety and public health improvements. During the closure, travelers will need to use other facilities.
ClarkCountyToday
County begins process to transition management of jail from Sheriff’s Office to County Manager’s Office
County Council members voted unanimously to create a new government agency with little input from the public. At Tuesday’s (Sept. 20) Clark County Council meeting, the councilors unanimously voted to create a new government agency with little input from the public on the matter. The issue became public on Sept. 15 when OPB published an article about it, speaking with current Sheriff Chuck Atkins, who is not seeking reelection in November.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms identity of deceased man
The identity of the man whose body was found in his home on Aug. 6 was that of James Z. Smith, formerly known as Joseph G. Quagliani. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found in his home on Aug. 6, 2022 as that of James Z. Smith (formerly known as Joseph G. Quagliani).
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday morning burglary/assault
Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigating Thursday morning burglary/assault. On Thursday (Sept. 22) at about 6:30 a.m., a resident in the 10300 block of NE 23rd Avenue entered his open garage while getting ready for work. The resident was surprised by a burglar and the event turned into a robbery when the suspect began assaulting the resident. The victim had property taken from him and received minor injuries. The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.
ClarkCountyToday
Two juveniles arrested in attempted armed carjacking; One suspect at large
Both juvenile suspects have been booked on charges of Robbery and Assault. On Wednesday (Sept. 21) at about 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of SE Clark Ave/E. Main Street in Battle Ground for a report of three masked subjects attempting to enter cars. Battle Ground officers quickly located and detained two juvenile male suspects (17-years-old).
