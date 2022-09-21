Read full article on original website
Related
It’s the first day of autumn: What is the fall forecast for NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Take out your sweaters and boots and put away your warm-weather clothing, as Thursday marks the first day of fall. The autumn equinox takes place when the sun crosses the Earth’s celestial equator. Also called the fall equinox or September equinox, fall arrives Thursday at 9:04 p.m.
nycweathernow.com
NYC Fall Rushes In Tropical Concern Increases
Good afternoon everyone. Fiona is on the move and fishing towards New Foundland, which has also helped usher in some very cool and breezy conditions for our area this time of year. High temps made it into the low 60’s today, and that will be that for the day. The other news aside from the pleasant conditions for this weekend and into next week, are the tropics. We talked on Wednesday (and for several weeks now), my concern about any hypothetical old front developing tropical activity along it, or guiding up something from the western Caribbean. My concerns are coming to fruition as we are watching a tropical depression that will eventually become Tropical Storm, then Hurricane Hermine in the western Caribbean. We’ll discuss the latest below.
Say goodbye to summer, cold front headed for NYC
A foggy view of the Brooklyn Bridge. Thursday is the last day of summer. Temperatures will stay in the 70s by day and drop to the high 40s by the weekend. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Booming Thunder Rocks NYC Early, Before Day of Heavy Rain Sets Record for Some
Thunderous booms rocked parts of New York City early Thursday as a line of storms moved through the area, and the rough weather is expected to continue intermittently through the day. It wasn't a full day of storms, but did lead to on-and-off rain throughout the tri-state area into the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, storms coming to NYC tomorrow
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a strong cold front will bring showers/storms Thursday.
The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
travelawaits.com
The Unique Day Cruise From NYC That Offers Spectacular Fall Views Along The Hudson River
Get into the fall season with a trip up the Hudson River. Circle Line is celebrating the return of its annual Bear Mountain Cruise. Enjoy the sights of the autumn season during this Oktoberfest-themed experience with German food specials, Oktoberfest beers, live music, and unbeatable views of the fall foliage.
Amaze Light Festival — the country’s largest light show — is coming to Citi Field this holiday season
The largest light show in the country, Amaze Light Festival — all-immersive storybook experience— is coming to Citi Field in Queens this holiday season. The exclusive US distributor for leading light design and decor manufacturer, LeBlanc Illuminations, is brightening this one-of-a-kind, inclusive display, a new family tradition and holiday destination, an unforgettable spectacle for guests of all ages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept 22 - 25)
The season has changed and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
The Museum of Ice Cream will transform into a Halloween wonderland next month
Halloween is a bit more than a month away, which means we're already brainstorming potential costume ideas and figuring out how to celebrate all around town. This year's to-do list certainly includes a stop at the Museum of Ice Cream at 558 Broadway by Prince Street in SoHo, which will actually transform into the Museum of I-Scream (ha!) starting September 30 through October 31.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022
One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
‘You have to close your windows.’ Orangetown residents disturbed by sewage plant odor since August
Neighbors in Orangetown say they are not able to go outdoors because of an overpowering, disgusting smell that's coming from the Rockland sewage plant since August.
With cannoli and zeppole eating contests, The Feast returns on Staten Island this fall – with fireworks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sausage ‘n’ peppers fans along with cannoli lovers will say ‘benvenuto’ to the upcoming Italian Festival at The Mount. This year’s “Festa” at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains marks a four-day affair. Dates are Friday, Oct. 7 from...
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
therealdeal.com
New York City’s incredible shrinking starter home market
New Yorkers looking to update their status to homebuyers have less options and square feet to peruse. Three years ago, New York City counted 5,300 listings priced between $400,000 and $800,000, which StreetEasy defined in a report as the price range for a typical starter home in the city. By August 2022, that figure had dipped to nearly 4,500 listings for sale, leaving typical first-time homebuyers 15 percent fewer listings to choose from in the post-pandemic market.
Telfar x Rainbow Online Bag Drop: Everything You Need To Know
Are you wondering what’s at the end of a rainbow? It’s clearly a Telfar bag. On Sept. 11, Telfar partnered with Rainbow and held a major in-person release of their bags in every color and size at the Fulton Street …
Time Out Global
The first-ever Nike store just opened in the Bronx
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
Comments / 0