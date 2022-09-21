Good afternoon everyone. Fiona is on the move and fishing towards New Foundland, which has also helped usher in some very cool and breezy conditions for our area this time of year. High temps made it into the low 60’s today, and that will be that for the day. The other news aside from the pleasant conditions for this weekend and into next week, are the tropics. We talked on Wednesday (and for several weeks now), my concern about any hypothetical old front developing tropical activity along it, or guiding up something from the western Caribbean. My concerns are coming to fruition as we are watching a tropical depression that will eventually become Tropical Storm, then Hurricane Hermine in the western Caribbean. We’ll discuss the latest below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO