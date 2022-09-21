Read full article on original website
The push for free community college gets a major showing, as hundreds call on Newsom to sign Becker's SB 893
The bill would enable the district to waive or reduce enrollment fees and expand scholarship programs. While many of his peers played after school sports or prepared for college applications, Anthony Leon Chumpitazi and his mother were moving from apartment to apartment, barely making ends meet off his mother's meager salary.
Stanford Daily
Undergraduate student dies in car accident
Tinotenda Nyandoro, an undergraduate student, died in a car crash in his home country of Zimbabwe on September 12, according to an email from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole yesterday. “Losing someone who came so far to join our community while demonstrating a deep commitment to helping others...
The holidays are coming to town: Menlo Park seeks to bring back city-run events this fall
Menlo Park's well-loved holiday traditions are returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with several council members making efforts to reinstate more community events at a Sept. 20 council meeting. While smaller-scale city events made a return over the summer, Menlo Park has been slow to return...
Palo Alto's Magical Bridge Playground temporarily closed for repairs, upgrades
Renovations will include a new 'magic map' for low and no vision visitors. Closed until Oct. 15, the Magical Bridge Playground in Palo Alto is undergoing renovations that will include much-needed repair work to its existing structures while ushering in a new feature that will help with accessibility for visitors who are blind or have limited vision.
'Pod house' found in violation of several city building codes
A Palo Alto home that's been touted as a model for affordable shared housing because it's been renovated with 14 small sleeping "pods" has been cited for multiple code violations, according to city of Palo Alto documents. The home, located on Ramona Street in the St. Claire Gardens neighborhood and...
1939 International Expo featured Redwood City’s futuristic dwelling
Redwood City was home to the “house of the future” during the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition, an event that drew more than 10 million visitors to the new Treasure Island, constructed in the middle of San Francisco Bay for the festivities. The Redwood City Tribune forecast that...
Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road
Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday. An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to...
Burglar strikes occupied home in downtown Palo Alto
Palo Alto police are investigating an overnight burglary that occurred on Wednesday morning at a home while the resident slept. Officers responded to a call at about 8:59 a.m. on Sept. 21 regarding a burglary that occurred in the 700 block of University Avenue. The occupant, a man in his 40s, had gone to bed around midnight. When he awoke at around 8 a.m. he found that several pieces of his property were missing, including a laptop computer, AirPods, a non-recording interior surveillance camera, and a car key.
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
Another Atria San Mateo resident dies after allegedly drinking cleaning solution
Warning: This story contains graphic photos SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly San Mateo man died a slow, painful death after an employee of his senior care facility served him a glass of red “heavy duty” bathroom cleaner, according to a newly-filed lawsuit. The wrongful death civil lawsuit accuses Atria Park of San Mateo […]
Disabled student allegedly raped by aide settles with Mission College for $7.6M
SANTA CLARA – A developmentally disabled woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at the West Valley-Mission Community College District in Santa Clara has reached a settlement with the school for $7.6 million, her attorneys announced on Wednesday. Raymond Ruiz, 70, of San Jose, was an instructional aide in the program for students with disabilities at the school and is accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff, according to Mark Boskovich, the civil attorney in the case. Boskovich also accuses Ruiz's wife of covering up her husband's behavior since she was the co-director of the disability program....
Three Ravenswood candidates running as a slate
Three Ravenswood City School District governing board candidates are running as a slate called "Ready Set Ravenswood" this fall. Current trustees Mele Latu and Tamara Sobomehin are joining former candidate Laura Nuñez as a slate in the upcoming Nov. 8 election, according to a campaign committee filing from Aug. 12. The trio is endorsed by the Ravenswood Teachers Association and San Mateo County Latinx Democratic Club and running to bring their shared experience in the community to the board, according to their website. There are three open spots on the board this fall.
County supervisor urges state investigate public closure of therapy pool
Supervisor David Canepa has raised questions about Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. As residents continue to push for the public reopening of a therapeutic pool, San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa has requested that the state investigate Sutter Health's use of federal stimulus funding. In a letter submitted...
Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council
A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?
We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
Second Poisoning Death Prompts Suit Against San Mateo Assisted Living Facility
A second Atria Park resident in San Mateo, one of three who unknowingly drank cleaning fluid served to them as cranberry juice back in August, has died. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the assisted living facility, Atria Park of San Mateo, of understaffing, elder abuse and negligence.
Roosevelt Tamale Parlor, over 100 years old, closes its doors
Ten years into serving up plates of decadence and nostalgic indulgence, the owners of the century-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor have decided they’ve had their fill. The old-school establishment’s co-owner, Aaron Presbrey, told Mission Local that business never quite bounced back from the pandemic, and the landlord couldn’t guarantee the renewal of their lease in October — meaning the Roosevelt team couldn’t plan for whether they’d even be in business next month.
Menlo Balance switches up messaging, calls Measure V a 'pro-teacher' ballot initiative as election approaches
Nicole Chessari and Tim Yaeger, co-founders of Menlo Balance, are changing up their campaigning in order to fight what they see as misconceptions surrounding Measure V. Measure V is a citizen-sponsored initiative on the November ballot that aims to restrict the Menlo Park City Council's ability to rezone single-family lots to higher density. If it passes, the city will have to put any rezoning of lots zoned "R1" to a vote on a regularly scheduled election. Proponents of the ballot measure say that this will give residents a voice in what happens to their neighborhoods, as opposed to letting the City Council make decisions. Opponents warn it will block future development, particularly of low-income housing.
Bay Area kayaker finishes historic, 'transformative' voyage across Pacific
Cyril Derreumaux’s 2,400-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean was entirely human powered, making him the first kayaker ever to travel solo from California to Hawaii under only his own strength.
Charging cars at home at night is not the way to go, Stanford study finds
The move to electric vehicles will result in large costs for generating, transmitting, and storing more power. Shifting current EV charging from home to work and night to day could cut costs and help the grid, according to a new Stanford study. The vast majority of electric vehicle owners charge...
