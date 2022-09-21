Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Disabled Retiree Who Lost Home Receives Settlement In Tax BattleTaxBuzzNew Bedford, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Memorial Park
From the Sept. 26, 1924 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. In the wee sma’ hours of Tuesday morning — when everyone should have been sound asleep, later developments proving, however, that everyone wasn’t; to be exact, 1:20 a.m. — half of Edgartown’s population were shaken rudely from their slumbers (some, perchance, from somnambulistic tendencies) by a mighty roar, which to the startled townsfolk, busily rubbing their half-opened eyes, might have been anything from an earthquake to the crack of doom.
vineyardgazette.com
Finally Underway
It’s about time the southbound migrant songbirds showed up! In past years, Labor Day weekend really kicked off the migration but it did not do that this year. Why? Was it climate change and global weirdness, or the major drought? Who knows. But migration is finally underway. Allan Keith...
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Closes Meshacket Commons Hearing
A planned 40-unit affordable housing development in Edgartown moved closer to approval Thursday night as the Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed its public hearing on the project as a development of regional impact (DRI), leaving the written record open until 5 p.m. Oct. 6. With 78 bedrooms in all, Meshacket...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark to Vote on Money for Menemsha Dock Upgrade
Chilmark voters head to a special town meeting on Monday, Sept. 26 to vote on a proposed dock upgrade in Menemsha. The project would raise the dock and improve its construction, strengthening its resilience against rising sea levels. Voters will be asked to approve a $44,000 appropriation from the town’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Sept. 23
This is the time of year when you dress in layers. It is cold in the morning, hot mid-day and then back to cold or cool. I am just happy that the really hot weather has left. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons go out to Adelaide Metters who celebrated on Sept. 17; Xeandre Miller and Cole Reed on Sept. 18; Jaydon Fuller and Luiz Lacerda on Sept. 19; Christopher Cardoza on Sept. 20; and to Kaio Santos Rodrigues, who celebrates his day on Sept. 23.
vineyardgazette.com
Ocean Washover But No Breach at Norton Point Beach
High tides and heavy winds created an ocean washover at Norton Point Beach late Friday. A spokesman for The Trustees of Reservations confirmed early Saturday that there had not been a breach in the narrow barrier beach that runs from Katama to Chappaquiddick. “No breach, but the bay is super...
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
vineyardgazette.com
William Braasch Watson, 89
William (Will) Braasch Watson of Concord and Chilmark died at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on August 13. He was 89 and one day shy of his 90th birthday. The underlying cause of his death was Parkinson’s disease, which was diagnosed in 2006. He was born in Rochester, Minn....
RELATED PEOPLE
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
country1025.com
Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal
Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vineyardgazette.com
Under the Radar at Katama Airfield
Katama Airport general manager Alyssa Fitzpatrick didn’t anticipate learning to fly when she started working for Mike Creato, the Island’s biplane specialist, 20 years ago. But that’s the thing about the aviation bug — it bites hard and without warning. “I might as well take a...
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a Massachusetts Gas Station Diesel/Gas Mix-Up Caused Thousands in Damage
Massachusetts saw gas prices reach historic highs in 2022 with prices topping out at over five dollars a gallon. But one Massachusetts gas station caused its customers a lot of money at the pump, and it wasn't the price per gallon. Recently we saw a Facebook post about a gas...
arlboston.org
ARL Assists in Barnstable County Overcrowding Situation
ARL works with owners, local animal control to remove 19 cats from overcrowding situation. The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s (ARL) Field Services Department recently worked with local animal control and a family in need of assistance to help remove 19 cats from an overcrowding situation in Barnstable County.
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
vineyardgazette.com
Beatrice S. Amaral, 97
Beatrice S. Amaral of West Tisbury died on Sept. 16. She was 97. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.
Comments / 0