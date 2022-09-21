Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90
A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90.
At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda Civic came to a stop with the I-beam wedged beneath it, the Pennsylvania State Police reported.
The Civic had disabling damage to its underside and minor front-end damage.
The vehicle also had two passengers — an Erie woman and an 8-year-old girl. All of the vehicle occupants are of Erie. No injuries were reported at the scene.
