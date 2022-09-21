ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Honda Civic strikes an I-beam on I-90

By Corey Morris
 2 days ago

A driver’s vehicle was disabled this morning when he hit an I-beam on Interstate 90.

At about 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 21, a driver was headed east on I-90 when he struck a piece of steel I-beam that was in his lane at mile marker 8.7 (just west of the Girard exit). The 2020 Honda Civic came to a stop with the I-beam wedged beneath it, the Pennsylvania State Police reported.

The Civic had disabling damage to its underside and minor front-end damage.

The vehicle also had two passengers — an Erie woman and an 8-year-old girl. All of the vehicle occupants are of Erie. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Michelle King
2d ago

unsecured load on semi had to be that or road work crew working on the road next to us. my husband and daughter were in the car. it took 4 men to drag off the road it was a 2020 Honda ACCORD SPORT not a civic

Vehicle drives into convenience store on Cherry street

(Erie, Pennsylvania) — One person is unharmed after driving into the front of a convenience store. This happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. According to Erie Police, a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County

Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
Part of Caughey Road to close starting Sept. 23

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Caughey Road will be closed down to the public due to a parade. According to a release, on Friday, Sept. 23, Caughey Road will be closed to traffic from West 26th Street to West 38th Street from 5:10 p.m. until approximately 6:30 pm. The road closure is for the McDowell […]
Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season

Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
Help Sought To Identify Movements Of Suspect In Jamestown Cold Case Homicide

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s cold case squad are continuing efforts to investigate the decades old homicide of a Jamestown woman, now asking for the public’s help in identifying movements of a possible suspect. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Cases unit provided an...
Woman in custody after Fairview accident on Sept. 18

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman was arrested following an accident in Fairview on Sept. 18. First responders were dispatched to an accident in the 7200 block of West Ridge Road at about 11:15 p.m. At the scene, they found a car in a ditch. A woman reportedly was taken into police custody at the scene. Pennsylvania […]
Tractors, skid steers, vehicles, and misc.

Tractors/ Combine/ Equipment: John Deere 5205 4×4 1300hrs; New Holland 1215 2475 hrs.; Oliver OC3 track loader; John Deere 6600 combine; JD 443 4 row corn head; JD 215 flex head; New Holland 570 baler w/ 72 belt thrower; John Deere 7000 8 row corn planter w/ hyd swing tongue; 32’ hay/grain elevator; Killbros gravity wagon on Pequea gear; Parker gravity wagon on JD gear; gravity wagon; 3pth 7’ back blade; 3pth bale spear; 16’ alum grain elevator skid steer attachments: New Rock buckets; grapples; make up plates; fork extensions. Vehicles & Motorcycle: 1983 Oldsmobile 98 Legacy 4 door 72k original miles; 1986 Kawasaki voyager 12. Trusses: (15) 38’ 5/12 pitch 10.5” oh; (23) 24’ 5/12 pitch 10.5”oh; (7) 18’ 6/12 pitch 10.5” oh; Plus much more coming in daily!
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
‘Love Your Block’ volunteers improve houses along East 6th Street in Erie

Love Your Block volunteers spent their day working to improve multiple houses along East 6th Street in Erie. Friday’s project included many small home repairs like installing a railing and fixing concrete steps. Multiple projects are coming up in October, and organizers told us they are always in need of skilled volunteers. One organizer said […]
Watch: WineFest returns to North East

The always popular WineFest has returned to North East. The yearly festival is more than just wine and fun activities, it brings in a nice profit to the region as well. Brian Wilk was live from Gibson Park with more. The vineyards of this region are a big boost to the local economy. Like a […]
One taken to hospital after two-car accident in Girard

One person is taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Girard. The accident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Lake Road. According to reports on the scene, one of the cars sustained heavy rear-end damage while the other car had moderate front-end damage. Route 5, near Old Lake […]
