Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Names released in Bertie County deadly deputy-involved shooting
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The name of a woman shot and killed Wednesday in a deputy-involved shooting has been released. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office told WITN that the woman killed has been identified as Doris Taylor, while the deputy who shot her was Deputy Jonathan Price. The...
wcti12.com
Woman, deputy identified in Bertie County officer-involved shooting
BERTIE COUNTY — Bertie County Sheriff John Holley released the identities of those involved in an officer-involved shooting. It happened around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Doris Jean Taylor was shot and killed. Deputy Jonathan Price was placed on administrative leave by the department while the SBI...
cbs17
Goldsboro ShotSpotter alert leads police to investigate shooting that left 1 injured
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon that left one person injured. On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street in response to a ShotSpotter alert of several gunshots in the area. Daisy St. is a few blocks away from Goldsboro High School.
WECT
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says one man has been arrested after raids on two residences, while a police officer who owns one of those homes has been placed on leave. One raid happened at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and the other on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s.
WITN
Jurors deliberate fate of man accused of killing grandmother
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Jurors want to review more than 90 minutes of video evidence in the trial of a Craven County man accused of killing his grandmother three years ago. James Gizzi is on trial for the February 4th, 2019 shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. An autopsy said the 68-year-old woman was shot in the head before her home on Highway 55 in Jasper was set on fire.
Johnston County teacher charged with statutory rape bonded out of jail, officials confirm
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape of a student has bonded out of jail.
WITN
Sheriff confirms deadly deputy-involved shooting in Bertie County one day later
WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. ‘They are looking great’: Puppies cared for after being dumped in empty parking lot. Updated: 21 hours ago. ‘They are looking great’: Puppies cared for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport man caught after stealing car
JACKSONVILLE - A Newport man was recently arrested for stealing a car in Onslow County. Michael Edward Moss, 32, was charged with the larceny of a 1989 Ford Mustang from Precision Motorsports and turning onto 523 Freedom Way in Jacksonville. Moss was apprehended after Jacksonville police reviewed video footage, according...
thewashingtondailynews.com
GUILTY: Newmones found guilty in Belhaven murder, will serve life in prison without parole
Jayquan Lamar Newmones was found guilty of first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony larceny in connection to the death of Timothy Bernard Moore on December 24, 2017 in Belhaven. He will serve life in prison without parole. A 12-person jury made the decision on Wednesday, Sept....
WECT
Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street
MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Two arrested during Edgecombe Co. weekend road checkpoint operation
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office set up a roadblock this past weekend to check for impaired drivers and ended up arresting two men on drug charges. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Kody Townsend approached the roadblock and decided to drive off. Law enforcement...
wcti12.com
Jury finishes deliberating after closing arguments in Gizzi trial, no verdict
NEW BERN, Craven County — The jury in the James Gizzi murder trial has finished deliberating for the day. The jury discussed the evidence for more than 2 hours before being excused for the night. They also had a question for the court. They wanted to know what they...
WITN
Woman charged with dumping litter of puppies into empty parking lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A woman who police say dumped a litter of puppies in an empty parking lot has turned herself in. According to Greenville police, Shaquta Armstead has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of abandonment of an animal. Armstead has been charged...
Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
WITN
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
2 Rocky Mount women plead guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy, feds say
From approximately 2009 to 2018, Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, along with co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS.
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
newbernnow.com
Calvin Williams — Independent Write-In Candidate for Craven County Sheriff
The North Carolina Board of Elections has qualified Independent Candidate Calvin Williams as a write-in candidate for the upcoming November 2022 election for Craven County Sheriff. North Carolina requires Independent candidates to qualify as a write-in. Independent affiliates are not recognized as a primary party. You will be required to write-in the name “Calvin Williams” on the blank line under the heading for Craven County Sheriff and darkened the circle in order to vote for him on the November 2022 ballet.
Comments / 2