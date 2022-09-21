ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Date, live stream FREE, TV channel and kick-off time for 2022 World Cup Group C clash

By Nyle Smith
The US Sun
 2 days ago
POLAND have Saudi Arabia lined up for their second Group C clash - and they'll be hoping Robert Lewandowski can deliver the goods.

Lewandowski, 34, could be representing his country at the World Cup for the last time.

Robert Lewandowski could be playing at his last World Cup for Poland Credit: Getty
Saudi Arabia finished top of their group in the World Cup qualifiers Credit: AFP

And having got life at Barcelona off to a sensational start, the Polish captain will be hoping he can guide his side deep into football's biggest cup competition.

But navigating through the early stages won't be easy as Copa America champions Argentina and North American giants Mexico make up the rest of Group C.

Also, Saudi Arabia are no pushovers as they finished top of their World Cup qualifying charts.

What time does Poland vs Saudi Arabia kick off?

  • Poland go toe-to-toe with Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 26.
  • It is scheduled to kick off at 1pm UK time - 3pm local time.
  • Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar is the allocated arena for this Group C tie and it can host approximately 45,350 fans.
  • Saudi Arabia have lost four out of four fixtures against Poland and three of them came in 1994.

What TV channel is Poland vs Saudi Arabia on and can it be live streamed?

  • Poland vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcasted LIVE on ITV in the UK.
  • Viewers also have the option to stream the entire action live via the ITV website or ITV hub.
  • The ITV hub is available to download on your mobile phone or preferred tablet device.

Can I watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia for FREE?

Yes, Poland's Group C tie with Saudi Arabia is available to watch for FREE in the UK so long as you have a valid TV license.

