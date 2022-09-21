ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

cityofmentor.com

If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
MENTOR, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX 43

SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1

LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wyso.org

Spotted lanternfly spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it

An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia. It was first seen in 2014 in Pennsylvania. It’s since been detected throughout the East Coast and is moving west.
OHIO STATE
10TV

2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
TOLEDO, OH

