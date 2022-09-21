Read full article on original website
Ohio will choose a new senator, but neither Ryan nor Vance will have much impact on policy
As we approach the mid-term elections, Ohio will be choosing a new Senator to represent our voice in congress. Both Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance present a positive image and personality. Unfortunately, neither one of these individuals in and of themselves will have little, if any, impact on policy. Whoever...
States sending stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up
Faced with inflation coming out of the pandemic, Americans are having to make tough budgetary choices.
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
Republicans J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine reject Ohio Debate Commission invitations to debate Democratic rivals
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and governor, J.D. Vance and Gov. Mike DeWine, have turned down invitations from the Ohio Debate Commission to debate their Democratic rivals next month. Their decision, announced Wednesday by the commission, comes amid uncertainty about whether there will be any debates ahead...
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Ohio breaks 10-week pattern in COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,536 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, accelerating a downward trend for the virus.
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1
LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
Fetterman failed to preside over Pennsylvania Senate 33% of the time, but attended every pardons board meeting
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman failed to preside over 33% of the state's Senate legislative sessions as lieutenant governor, but holds a perfect attendance record as chairman of the state's Board of Pardons. Since taking office in 2019, Fetterman has presided over the state Senate 131 days out of...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Ohio school board member censured following dress code controversy
Chardon School Board member, Todd Albright, has become the center of a dress code controversy.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
West Virginia and Ohio High School Football Scores
Here are the high school football scores in the Ohio Valley of West Virginia and Ohio.
Ohio milk truck crash sends spilled milk across interstate
A crash in Youngstown left debris all over the roadway.
Spotted lanternfly spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it
An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia. It was first seen in 2014 in Pennsylvania. It’s since been detected throughout the East Coast and is moving west.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
Milestone reached in construction of Central Interchange
The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have reached a milestone in the reconstruction of the Akron Beltway Project.
2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
Attorneys argue photo lineup flawed in Rowan Sweeney case
Attorneys for one of two men in custody for the September 2020 murder of a 4-year-old Struthers boy are asking a judge to suppress statements to the police made by his mother.
