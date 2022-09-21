LGBT+ students were protected by real-life “angels” when armed protesters sought to disrupt a “Back to School Pride Night” drag show in Utah.Students from Brigham Young University (BYU) were confronted by hundreds of protesters on Saturday at the LGBT+ event in an off-campus location in Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah. The tide turned when protectors appeared, wearing angel wings made using white sheets and plastic tubing, and formed a protective barrier to block the anti-LGBT+ protest from sight.Still, as the Salt Lake Tribune reported, homophobic slurs could be heard by those in attendance at the annual gathering organised by an...

PROVO, UT ・ 18 DAYS AGO