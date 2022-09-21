Read full article on original website
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find 'murderers,' 'rapists,' and 'criminals' at the border and 'dump them into Democratic cities'
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democrat-run cities. Taylor said Trump specifically wanted "murderers" and "rapists" to be identified and bussed out. Taylor said it didn't take a lawyer to "recognize this would likely be very illegal to do." Miles Taylor, the...
New Mexico judge bars "Cowboys for Trump" founder from office over participation in Jan. 6 assault
Washington — A New Mexico state court judge ruled Thursday that the founder of the group "Cowboys for Trump" must be removed from his post as an Otero County commissioner due to his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Judge Francis Mathew, of the...
AG Moody: More 'damaging testimony' from ICE official in Florida lawsuit over immigration enforcement
(The Center Square) – More “damaging testimony” has been obtained about Biden administration immigration enforcement policies, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said after she released another transcript of another top federal official her office deposed as part of a lawsuit she filed against the administration. Moody's office...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
Texas judge overrules ban on 18-to-20-year-olds carrying handguns because they were 'part of the militia in the founding era'
18-to-20-year-olds in Texas will be able to carry a handgun in the first change in gun law since a Supreme Court ruling in June.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge strikes down vaccine mandates from Biden
(The Center Square) – Sandy Brick felt her freedom was on the line. The Head Start teacher taught through the pandemic and opposed a federal “jab-or-job” mandate from the president. Judge Terry A. Doughty, on the bench of a U.S. District Court in Louisiana, on Wednesday agreed....
Arizona Legislature won't defend law banning filming of police
Leer en español No one showed in U.S. District court to defend the new law that would bar people from filming police at close range. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi suspended the law taking effect when he ordered an injunction on Sept. 9. ...
CNBC
California lawmakers call on Congress to pass bill to shore up Social Security
California lawmakers recently approved a joint resolution asking Congress to pass a Social Security expansion proposal. The bill, called Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, would require those with incomes of more than $400,000 to pay more taxes toward the program. Such a change may help prevent a funding shortfall...
‘Angels’ protect LGBT+ students from armed protesters at drag show event at Utah’s Brigham Young University
LGBT+ students were protected by real-life “angels” when armed protesters sought to disrupt a “Back to School Pride Night” drag show in Utah.Students from Brigham Young University (BYU) were confronted by hundreds of protesters on Saturday at the LGBT+ event in an off-campus location in Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah. The tide turned when protectors appeared, wearing angel wings made using white sheets and plastic tubing, and formed a protective barrier to block the anti-LGBT+ protest from sight.Still, as the Salt Lake Tribune reported, homophobic slurs could be heard by those in attendance at the annual gathering organised by an...
thecheyennepost.com
41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election
Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court
A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Appeals court upholds controversial Texas social media law
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a controversial Texas law that restricts companies’ ability to remove users or violative content on Friday. The court’s decision lifts a previous injunction put in place by the Supreme Court, allowing the embattled law to go into effect. “Today we reject...
Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Most Americans nationwide say they support the legal right for same-sex couples to marry in the United States and favor legislative efforts to codify it into federal law, according to a new survey. The Economist/YouGov survey found that about 51% of respondents from a sampling of...
Tribal law enforcement boosted under bill proposed by members of Congress from the West
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers re-introduced legislation Thursday to provide more resources for tribal law enforcement, an issue they say has become more urgent as Congress begins to consider how to respond to a July Supreme Court case that complicated state-tribal criminal jurisdiction. The bill, introduced in the House...
Hillary Clinton likened Donald Trump's Ohio rally to Adolf Hitler speeches, report says
In Austin, Texas, Hillary Clinton likened the Nazi salutes seen at Adolf Hitler's speeches to the finger salute at Donald Trump's Ohio rally.
DOJ's reproductive rights group is watching for state changes that violate federal law
The Justice Department is leading an effort to monitor changes in state law after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion.
teslarati.com
Tesla countersues CA Civil Rights Department for violating state law
Tesla counter-sued the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) for violating state law which required the agency to seek public comment before adopting the procedures for investigating and suing employers, Reuters reported. Earlier this year, the state agency alleged that Black workers were being subjected to a hostile work environment at...
Tesla countersues California agency behind race bias lawsuit
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Thursday countersued the California agency that has accused the electric carmaker of tolerating widespread race discrimination at its flagship assembly plant.
