POTUS

Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Federal judge strikes down vaccine mandates from Biden

(The Center Square) – Sandy Brick felt her freedom was on the line. The Head Start teacher taught through the pandemic and opposed a federal “jab-or-job” mandate from the president. Judge Terry A. Doughty, on the bench of a U.S. District Court in Louisiana, on Wednesday agreed....
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

‘Angels’ protect LGBT+ students from armed protesters at drag show event at Utah’s Brigham Young University

LGBT+ students were protected by real-life “angels” when armed protesters sought to disrupt a “Back to School Pride Night” drag show in Utah.Students from Brigham Young University (BYU) were confronted by hundreds of protesters on Saturday at the LGBT+ event in an off-campus location in Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah. The tide turned when protectors appeared, wearing angel wings made using white sheets and plastic tubing, and formed a protective barrier to block the anti-LGBT+ protest from sight.Still, as the Salt Lake Tribune reported, homophobic slurs could be heard by those in attendance at the annual gathering organised by an...
PROVO, UT
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court

A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Appeals court upholds controversial Texas social media law

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a controversial Texas law that restricts companies’ ability to remove users or violative content on Friday. The court’s decision lifts a previous injunction put in place by the Supreme Court, allowing the embattled law to go into effect. “Today we reject...
TEXAS STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla countersues CA Civil Rights Department for violating state law

Tesla counter-sued the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) for violating state law which required the agency to seek public comment before adopting the procedures for investigating and suing employers, Reuters reported. Earlier this year, the state agency alleged that Black workers were being subjected to a hostile work environment at...
CALIFORNIA STATE

