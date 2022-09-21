Read full article on original website
Related
Folsom stuns De La Salle again in final seconds of Northern California football showdown
CONCORD, Calif. — For a game that seemed stuck in first gear the first half, the second turned into a back-and-forth, heart-stopping carnival ride. In the end, Austin Mack's half-yard sneak on fourth down with 15 seconds left gave Folsom a thrilling 24-21 win Friday at Owen Owens ...
De La Salle vs. Folsom football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live as two of the best teams in California clash in a rematch of last year's CIF Northern California Division I-AA Bowl championship
Bats force Davis school to postpone homecoming
DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Bats found inside Davis Senior High School’s North Gym have caused the district to postpone the schools homecoming, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. The district said that bats were found in the gym on Friday and that an evaluation by Yolo County Animal Control determined the bats could […]
Rocklin Quarry Bowl: Annual Football Rivalry September 30th
Rocklin, Calif. – The 12 annual Rocklin Quarry Bowl takes place on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Whitney High Stadium. The Rocklin High School Thunder football team will be suiting up for battle to make the 3-mile journey to take on the Whitney High Wildcats’ home turf for what fans hope is another epic Rocklin Quarry Bowl.
What does the word Sacramento mean?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Although Sacramento is known as the capital of the Golden State, its definition has a religious meaning. Like many cities in California, Sacramento’s name is Spanish. Sacramento translates to Sacrament in English. A sacrament is a religious ceremony or ritual, such as a baptism, held to be a means of divine […]
Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
Northern California youth basketball coach arrested for inappropriate communication with minors
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A youth basketball coach in Placer and Sacramento counties is accused of committing crimes against minors, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Sept. 22, 2022. Eric James Hawkins, 47, of Antelope was arrested by Rocklin police on Thursday near his home, the department said...
The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the fall
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento. As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months. The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in […]
Who was Sonny Barger, the Hells Angels member whose funeral service is in Stockton
(KTXL) — A funeral will be held in Stockton this weekend for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, the founder of the Oakland Hells Angels chapter who passed away in June from cancer. Thousands of people are expected to ride to Stockton this weekend for the funeral service at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Born in Modesto and growing […]
Popped balloon leads to shooting scare at high school fair, Vacaville police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A popped balloon at a high school fair led to panic and false claims of a shooting, officials with the Vacaville Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday. At 7:24 p.m. Friday, officers with the Vacaville Police Department said they received calls reporting a shot...
Rocklin police arrest youth athletic coach for crimes committed against minors
ROCKLIN — The Rocklin Police Department has arrested a youth athletic coach on suspicion of crimes against minors.According to police, on Sep. 22, detectives arrested 47-year-old Eric James Hawkins, a youth athletic coach in Placer and Sacramento counties, who works with different programs.Rocklin police began their investigation after they were contacted about "inappropriate" communications between Hawkins and a juvenile living in Rocklin. During their investigation, police say they discovered that there was a second juvenile victim.Hawkins was subsequently arrested on charges of annoying or molesting a victim under 18.Hawkins' arrest comes one day after it was announced that another Placer County youth athletic coach was arrested on suspicion of crimes committed against minors.Roseville police say they started investigating 50-year-old wrestling coach and former Olympian Quincey Lee Clark back on Sept. 3 after they got a tip from a community member.Detectives soon identified several juveniles who had trained with Clark that he allegedly victimized. A case was then forwarded to the Placer County District Attorney's Office and, on Tuesday, a warrant was issued.Clark, who competed in the 2000 Summer Olympics, was arrested that same day. He is facing several charges, including lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 18.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheldon High teen asks 4 girls to homecoming – and they all say yes
SACRAMENTO – Asking someone to the homecoming dance can be scary, but apparently not for one Sheldon High School senior. Kaahil Patel asked out not just one, not two, but four girls to homecoming all at once. "They make me feel really special and they have for the last four years, so I wanted to do something special for them," Patel said. Patel said he called up one of the girl's boyfriends to make sure it was OK, and then it was on. He came equipped with a sign saying, "Four is better than one." "I thought it might be a funny idea. It turned out really well," Patel said. Believe it or not, all of them said yes."I was so excited and maybe a little embarrassed because there were a lot of people there," one of the girls, Amelia, said. The video of the proposal now has over 15,000 views on TikTok.
Dozens of mystery bowls found on top of SF buildings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Be Our Guest – Ettore’s
4-9pm Ettore’s Has Celebrated Family, Quality And Tradition With The Sacramento Community For 45 Years. Please Join Us This Holiday Season To Experience Our Newest Products And Classic Favorites!. ettores.com/. Get up to a 50% off gift certificate at:. beourguestfox40.com/
Oakland man dies in Friday shooting
A man was shot in killed in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department.
Two Local Reporters Join NBC News as Correspondents
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KNSD reporter Dana Griffin and WBBM reporter Marissa Parra will join NBC News as correspondents. The two will report across all NBC...
Update after Antioch crash
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person is dead after a shooting in Oakland at 44th Avenue and International Boulevard. There were evidence markers near an armored Brinks truck outside a Napa Auto Parts store on Friday afternoon. It's not yet known if the truck was involved in the violence. Oakland police...
