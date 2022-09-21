Read full article on original website
Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Priah Ferguson Tussle With Terror In ’The Curse Of Bridge Hollow’ Trailer
A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after a mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Peep the kooky trailer below:. The Netflix flick also stars Kelly Rowland, Rob Riggle, John Michael Higgins,...
Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit
DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Character Getting Killed Off in Season 10 After His On-Set Conduct Scandal
The showrunners of The Goldbergs confirmed that Jeff Garlin’s character on the show, Murray, would be killed off following the actor’s departure from the ABC sitcom amidst accusations of on-set misconduct. Garlin left the series back in December, following reports that he allegedly engaged in verbal and physical conduct that made people on the set of The Goldbergs feel uncomfortable. Because The Goldbergs was still filming its ninth season, the show had to figure out how to work around Garlin’s absence, but Season 10 will pick up several months after Murray’s death. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Alex Barnow...
Young Sheldon EP Reveals Why Reba Costars Have Never Shared a Scene — Will It Finally Happen in Season 6?
Young Sheldon producers are well aware of the potential sitcom reunion on their hands. For three seasons now, Reba McEntire has recurred on the Big Bang Theory spinoff as hairstylist June Ballard, ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale. And from the beginning, fellow Reba vet Melissa Peterman (aka Barbara Jean) has recurred as next-door neighbor Brenda Sparks. June and Brenda have even appeared in the same episode — Season 4’s “A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips,” in which Brenda received a haircut not unlike Reba Hart — but McEntire and Peterman’s characters still did not cross...
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana teen grabs the attention of Hungry Jack with impromptu photo
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A high school football player in Lake Charles has gone viral after posing a bottle of syrup on Instagram. It started when the Barbe High School football team got together for pictures recently. Ian Evans noticed a teammate brought some syrup to the photo shoot. A lot of it.
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Hated the Show Bringing on Guest Stars
'Gunsmoke' series regular Milburn Stone fired back at CBS for their creative decisions, including the one to bring guest stars onto the show.
How many episodes are in NCIS: Hawaii Season 2?
The NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 premiere is almost here. Just how long will we get with the cast this year? How many episodes will be in the season?. We want to know the episode counts for shows. It’s important to know how many episodes will be available to tell a story. When it comes to procedurals, we want to know how long we have with the characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere
The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1923’ Casts ‘Westworld’ Star in Major Dutton Role
Yellowstone’s upcoming prequel, 1923, has signed another star. Westworld’s Brandon Sklenar will join the cast as Spencer Dutton, Variety reports. Spencer is the nephew of Jacob Dutton and John Dutton Sr.’s brother. And according to the publication, he “witnessed the horrors of World War I.”. In...
Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of Fletch salary to make latest sequel happen
Jon Hamm gave up 60 per cent of his salary to finance three extra days of filming on Confess, Fletch.The new sequel follows on from crime comedies Fletch (1985) and Fletch Lives (1989). It is based on Gregory Mcdonald’s 1976 novel of the same name and is the first movie in the series not to star Chevy Chase in the lead role – which has now been taken over by Mad Men star Hamm.In a new interview with Uproxx, director Greg Mottola said that the money that Miramax was able provide for the film only covered 27 days of...
International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
Popculture
Elijah Wood Joins Major TV Show
Elijah Wood has joined the cast of one of the hottest shows on the air right now – Showtime's Yellowjackets. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Wood would hold a guest starring role for the entire second season of the acclaimed drama. Fans were eager to see what he could add to this strange dynamic.
Tyler Perry reveals true feelings about watching himself as Madea
Actor/director/studio founder Tyler Perry recently guested on “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace” discussing his iconic character and just how he views her so many movies and years later.
EW.com
The Walking Dead seasons, ranked
It may be difficult to recall, 12 years on, how innovative and positively shocking the first season of The Walking Dead was when it aired on AMC in October through December of 2010. The inaugural season accomplished many things, amongst them launching the careers of Jon Bernthal and Steven Yeun, reinvigorating that of Norman Reedus, and proving that Andrew Lincoln could play more than the world's creepiest sign twirler.
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed
NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
How Reba McEntire’s “Fancy” Is The Hit Song That Almost Never Was
Recorded and released in 1990, “Fancy” was a passion project for Reba, but one in which she never thought she would get to do. Expressing a desire to re-record the Bobbie Gentry song as early as 1984, Reba’s producer at that time would not allow it, claiming the song was still too closely associated with Gentry.
Florence Pugh is ‘grateful’ for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ after ‘screaming match’ report
Florence Pugh insisted that she is “grateful” to have made “Don’t Worry Darling” after a report claimed she and Olivia Wilde, her director and co-star, got into a “screaming match” on set. “It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” Pugh, 26, wrote in a Friday Instagram post to celebrate the movie’s theater debut. “We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so.” The actress’ post was accompanied by a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from the scandal-plagued film, including a snap of herself dancing in character with...
Showbiz411
Ratings: “The Goldbergs” Returns Down 37% After Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray (Instead of Using Stand Ins)
Fans of “The Goldbergs” were shitting shiva Wednesday night instead of watching the ABC comedy. The show returned down more than 37% in the key demo and 30% in total audience from its finale last season. Total viewership was 2.5 million. The reason, I’d say, was they killed...
