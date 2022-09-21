Illinois Supreme Court suspends Bettendorf attorney

A Bettendorf attorney has been suspended by the Supreme Court of Illinois for one year with no possibility of reinstatement for sexually harassing two clients.

Stephen W. Newport has also been suspended by the Supreme Court of Illinois in a reciprocal discipline for one year and until he is reinstated to practice law in Iowa. The suspension is effective on October 12, 2022.

In 2018, a victim known as Jane Doe said that Newport had exposed himself in his office while the victim was sitting across from him. Court documents say Newport offered to exchange sexual favors with Doe to pay her legal bill. Doe later recorded a call with Newport on speaker phone with investigators present. During the call, court documents say Newport admitted to offering legal services in exchange for sex acts. Newport denied all the allegations. He was acquitted of criminal charges of sexual assault and indecent exposure by a jury in 2019. An attorney grievance commission concluded by a vote of three to two that he had committed the offenses and recommended that he be suspended from practice for at least two years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.