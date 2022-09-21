How potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far

The realignment rumors are beginning to run rampant again

With news coming out about both the Pac-12's media rights plan and also their calendar when it comes to expansion , it feels necessary to check in on how the expansion candidates are doing.

Despite reports about comments made by Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff that indicated the Pac-12 isn't thinking about expansion at the moment, there is just no way that is true. I firmly believe that is just a front to not reveal any plans in order to prevent conferences like the Big 12 from making a quicker move.

Like Pac-12 insider John Canzano and myself have both speculated and identified, there about six schools that the Pac-12 is realistically looking at to add in the future. Even despite Kliavkoff's comments, there is just no way that the conference can survive with 10 teams.

Regardless, since all of the schools are currently in a Group of Five conference at the moment, I thought it would be interesting to check in to see how they have done through the first three weeks. Again, because a lot of people seem to forget this aspect of expansion, wins and losses do not always equate to whether or not a team would be a good addition. Ideally the school resides in a valuable market and is competitive, but don't be surprised when a couple of the school are not perennial powerhouses. This is just to check in!

Let's take a look at how the potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far.

San Diego State (1-2) Wins against: Idaho State Losses against: Arizona (18) and No. 14 Utah (28) Total offense rank: No. 116 Total defense rank: No. 92 ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 95 ESPN FPI win total prediction: 5.5 A down first couple weeks for the Aztecs as they are usually a team that fares well against any conference opponent, but are clearly not the same team from a year ago. This program will likely turn it around, and they also give the Pac-12 access to the Southern California market which they lose with UCLA and USC leaving. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

SMU (2-1) Wins against: UNT and Lamar Losses against: Maryland (7) Total offense rank: No. 12 Total defense rank: No. 74 ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 41 ESPN FPI win total prediction: 7.5 The Mustangs continue to look like one of the best Group of Five teams, and easily could have won that game against Maryland. They again are home to one of the most prolific passing offenses, and while the Dallas area isn't close in proximity to the rest of the conference, it would give Pac-12 schools a direct line to the recruiting hot bed that is Texas. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

UNLV (2-1) Wins against: Idaho State and UNT Losses against: Cal (6) Total offense rank: No. 30 Total defense rank: No. 68 ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 91 ESPN FPI win total prediction: 7.1 UNLV is typically a team that people nag about not being competitive when they are mentioned in realignment, but the Rebels appear to have found something this season. They nearly beat Cal, and have finally found consistency at quarterback. The Las Vegas market also offers a ton of potential. They have always been a team that resides in a good market, and would be considered a plus if they compete. Now, it looks like they may be on their way to competing. Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports

Fresno State (1-2) Wins against: Cal Poly Losses against: Oregon State (3) and USC (28) Total offense rank: No. 25 Total defense rank: No. 96 ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 69 ESPN FPI win total prediction: 7.8 While the valley maybe isn't the most attractive market, Fresno State has consistently been a very good team. The loss to Oregon State hurt because they had it all but won until the final seconds, and USC is just a tough team to beat this year. They would be more of competitive boost rather than a market boost for the conference. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Boise State (2-1) Wins against: New Mexico and UT Martin Losses against: Oregon State (17) Total offense rank: No. 107 Total defense rank: No. 12 ESPN FPI Ranking: No. 53 ESPN FPI win total prediction: 9.2 Another program with a not so attractive market that would provide a competitive boost. Boise State had an uncharacteristically bad game against Oregon State, but ESPN's FPI is still confident in them. They have always been viewed as one of the teams from the Group of Five that would be the next one to make the jump. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports