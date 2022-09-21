Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura at “Light Up the Night,” Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence annual ceremony and gala. The event is an evening of inspiration, remembrance and creating awareness of the need to support victims of domestic violence on their journey to become survivors. Its goal is to raise awareness and generate support for victims of domestic violence by creating an opportunity for community to send a message of caring for individuals and families that are in crisis.

CAMPBELL, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO