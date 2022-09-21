ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Next Door Solutions Presents “Light Up the Night”

Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura at “Light Up the Night,” Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence annual ceremony and gala. The event is an evening of inspiration, remembrance and creating awareness of the need to support victims of domestic violence on their journey to become survivors. Its goal is to raise awareness and generate support for victims of domestic violence by creating an opportunity for community to send a message of caring for individuals and families that are in crisis.
CAMPBELL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council

A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose

The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF Supes Approve Measure Giving Police Access to Private Security Cameras

Police in San Francisco will have access to security cameras not owned by the city to aid in their efforts to fight crime. The Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday by a 7-4 vote an ordinance that, as described in a news release from Mayor London Breed, "will clarify and explicitly authorize law enforcement to temporarily use non-city owned cameras to respond to the challenges presented by organized criminal activity, homicides, gun violence, officer misconduct, among other crimes, while strengthening critical safeguards and oversight to prevent misuse."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith's Trial Begins

Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was in court in San Jose Wednesday to begin her legal fight against corruption and misconduct charges. Smith, who is in her 24th year as the county's top cop, faces five counts of willful and corrupt misconduct for allegedly giving concealed weapons permits to campaign donors or special VIPs.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pumpkins in the Park

The Guadalupe River Park Conservancy is hosting the annual Pumpkins in the Park on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Discovery Meadow adjacent to The Children’s Discovery Museum. The free event will feature a pumpkin patch, performances, food trucks, community booths, River Park tours,...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Close Call Caught on Camera: Car Nearly Strikes Girl in San Mateo Crosswalk

Dashcam video taken earlier this month shows a car nearly strike a girl riding her scooter in a San Mateo crosswalk. The near collision happened on Sept. 14 at the intersection at Franklin Parkway and Baze Road. The car clipped the front of the girl's scooter but missed her and her family members behind her. The family reportedly said the girl was OK.
SAN MATEO, CA
NBC Bay Area

'We Are Going to Continue to Struggle': Oakland Police Seek More Officers

A recent spree of violence in Oakland highlighted a strain in the city's police department. Oakland police Deputy Chief James Beere said the department doesn't have enough officers to protect the city like it wants. "If we don’t have the appropriate numbers to reflect the population, we are going to...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Recent Earthquake Caused Changes in Santa Rosa Creeks

After the earthquake on Sept. 13 felt in the North Bay, some neighbors in Santa Rosa noticed their creek suddenly had a higher flow than usual. Some experts believe the change may be in connection to the temblor. A couple in the are said after the quake they noticed that...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation

Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes

The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016

The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago. Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

