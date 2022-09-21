Read full article on original website
Next Door Solutions Presents “Light Up the Night”
Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura at “Light Up the Night,” Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence annual ceremony and gala. The event is an evening of inspiration, remembrance and creating awareness of the need to support victims of domestic violence on their journey to become survivors. Its goal is to raise awareness and generate support for victims of domestic violence by creating an opportunity for community to send a message of caring for individuals and families that are in crisis.
Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council
A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
Second Poisoning Death Prompts Suit Against San Mateo Assisted Living Facility
A second Atria Park resident in San Mateo, one of three who unknowingly drank cleaning fluid served to them as cranberry juice back in August, has died. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the assisted living facility, Atria Park of San Mateo, of understaffing, elder abuse and negligence.
Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose
The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
SF Supes Approve Measure Giving Police Access to Private Security Cameras
Police in San Francisco will have access to security cameras not owned by the city to aid in their efforts to fight crime. The Board of Supervisors approved Tuesday by a 7-4 vote an ordinance that, as described in a news release from Mayor London Breed, "will clarify and explicitly authorize law enforcement to temporarily use non-city owned cameras to respond to the challenges presented by organized criminal activity, homicides, gun violence, officer misconduct, among other crimes, while strengthening critical safeguards and oversight to prevent misuse."
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith's Trial Begins
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was in court in San Jose Wednesday to begin her legal fight against corruption and misconduct charges. Smith, who is in her 24th year as the county's top cop, faces five counts of willful and corrupt misconduct for allegedly giving concealed weapons permits to campaign donors or special VIPs.
Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection
Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection. The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.
Pumpkins in the Park
The Guadalupe River Park Conservancy is hosting the annual Pumpkins in the Park on Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Discovery Meadow adjacent to The Children’s Discovery Museum. The free event will feature a pumpkin patch, performances, food trucks, community booths, River Park tours,...
Housing Deconstructed Newsletter: Most Expensive States, Six-Figure Side Hustle, Interest Rate Hike and More
Welcome to the online edition of our new newsletter, Housing Deconstructed. We drop new editions every Thursday, focusing on all the housing news you need to know from the Bay Area and beyond. Sign up now to get it delivered right to your email inbox each week!. The latest. The...
SF-Based Artist Tells Story of Mexican Heritage Through Paintings, Sculptures
A San Francisco-based artist is telling the story of Mexican heritage through her paintings and sculptures. Ana Teresa Fernandez is most known for her piece Borrando la Frontera. In the painting, she gives the illusion of camouflaging a section of the U.S.-Mexico border. Fernandez says being a migrant herself affects...
Close Call Caught on Camera: Car Nearly Strikes Girl in San Mateo Crosswalk
Dashcam video taken earlier this month shows a car nearly strike a girl riding her scooter in a San Mateo crosswalk. The near collision happened on Sept. 14 at the intersection at Franklin Parkway and Baze Road. The car clipped the front of the girl's scooter but missed her and her family members behind her. The family reportedly said the girl was OK.
Bay Area Residents Gather for Memorial After Woman Dies in Police Custody in Iran
Hundreds gathered at Stanford’s White Memorial Plaza Thursday to support those silenced by a massive internet blackout in Iran, as thousands protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini died in custody of Iran’s morality police over strict hijab rules, while visiting Tehran. A Bay Area woman, who...
BART Officials Warn of Major Delays Following Transbay Tube Electrical Issue
BART temporarily shut down all train service between San Francisco and Oakland Friday afternoon while crews repaired a trackside power problem that left a train stranded under the Bay for more than an hour earlier in the day. The problem was initially reported at 7:11 a.m. and left a San...
'We Are Going to Continue to Struggle': Oakland Police Seek More Officers
A recent spree of violence in Oakland highlighted a strain in the city's police department. Oakland police Deputy Chief James Beere said the department doesn't have enough officers to protect the city like it wants. "If we don’t have the appropriate numbers to reflect the population, we are going to...
Recent Earthquake Caused Changes in Santa Rosa Creeks
After the earthquake on Sept. 13 felt in the North Bay, some neighbors in Santa Rosa noticed their creek suddenly had a higher flow than usual. Some experts believe the change may be in connection to the temblor. A couple in the are said after the quake they noticed that...
San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation
Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection. The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way. Video shared by the department showed multiple...
Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes
The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
San Francisco Woman Speaks Out, Warns Others After Man Allegedly Grabs Victims
A woman is speaking out and is warning others about one man's alleged scary behavior towards women in San Francisco's Marina District. It's been five days but Sara recounted Friday what happened to her in the Marina District with detail. “Someone came up behind me and I didn’t even know...
SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016
The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago. Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.
Hillsborough Police Believe Rash of Home Burglaries Could Be Linked to Sophisticated Gangs
Police in Hillsborough are investigating several leads related to a rash of residential burglaries this month and earlier this year that they believe are part of sophisticated, organized crime rings. Investigators believe that a string of residential burglaries in Hillsborough in March were carried out by so-called South American Tourist...
