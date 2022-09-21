Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Assembly approves Nikiski planning commission, the largest in the borough
The community of Nikiski can now form its own advisory planning commission — which will be the largest in the Kenai Peninsula Borough by more than three million acres. That size was a sticking point last night for some members of the borough assembly, who wondered whether communities on the west side of Cook Inlet would be adequately represented by the group making decisions about land use in their area.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Field House Provides Multi-Use & Quick Construction
The proposed Soldotna Field House is a 42,000 square foot athletic and community event facility with a multi-purpose sport court, removable turf field, and an ADA-accessible elevated walking and jogging track. The facility was designed over a two-year period with input from multiple community stakeholders, and is the culmination of...
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Agrees To Survey And Purchase Tract To Connect Homestead And E. Redoubt
The Soldotna City Council enacted an ordinance authorizing the survey, platting, and purchase of a portion of a tract of land for the purchase price of $6 per square foot. City municipal code requires acquisitions of property to be approved by ordinance. City Manager Stephanie Queen tells the City Council:
radiokenai.com
CES Chief Browning Discusses Proposition No. 3 In Soldotna
Proposition No. 3 is going to be on Soldotna area ballots for the upcoming October 4 Municipal Election. It centers on the approval of a project to build and replace the Central Emergency Services Soldotna Fire Station #1. According to the fiscal note, the estimated cost to build and equip...
kdll.org
More than 6,000 affected by power outages in Soldotna and Sterling
High winds related to the storms in Western Alaska caused a power outage in the Soldotna and Sterling areas this weekend, affecting more than 6,000 Homer Electric Association members. Tanya Lautaret, a spokesperson for HEA, said the first outage reports came in at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, from...
alaskasnewssource.com
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte
Soldotna man claims Alaska State Trooper used excessive force, AST disagrees. Robert “Bob” Bodell was 71 years old in January of 2021 when he claims a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him, after exercising his right to remain silent. The physical altercation happened after trooper Brian Glenn approached him in an SUV that had run out of gas in the middle of the night in rural Soldotna. Bodell claims he notified Glenn that he chose to stay behind while his two friends walked to his house to get gas, and he assured Glenn they’d be returning soon to fuel up the vehicle. However, the Department of Public Safety, which oversees state troopers, claims things quickly escalated from there and Bodell became the aggressor, while trooper Glenn was simply doing his job.
alaskasnewssource.com
Witness comes forward weeks after alleged excessive force by Alaska trooper
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Bob Bodell, 71, of Soldotna, claims he was sitting in the passenger seat of a stranded SUV on the side of Sterling Highway, waiting for his friends to return with some gas, when a rookie Alaska State Trooper tased, maced, and struck him twice for simply exercising his right to remain silent. However, the troopers’ version of what happened that night is much different.
radiokenai.com
Borough Removes Requirement To Publish Delinquent Sales Tax Lists
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly enacted an ordinance which amended borough code removing requirements for newspaper publication of delinquent sales tax lists and public posting of certificates of registration lists and providing instead for publication of such information on the borough’s website. The borough code that requires posting in...
radiokenai.com
Fire Chief Resigns From Cooper Landing Emergency Services
It’s a sad day at Cooper Landing Emergency Services as they announced the resignation of Fire Chief, Riley Shurtleff, who has accepted an emergency management-related position in his home state of New York. A social media post from Cooper Landing Emergency Services writes, “Riley has been a tremendous asset...
radiokenai.com
Anchorage Woman Arrested In Sterling On Saturday For DUI
Alaska State Troopers on Saturday afternoon took multiple Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately (REDDI) phone calls regarding a gray Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver was described as driving varying speeds and crossing center and fog lines while heading southbound on the Sterling Highway starting at approximately mile 48 in the Cooper Landing area. One of the callers observed the driver sideswipe a guard rail in the area.
radiokenai.com
Lost Male Cat
Location: Soldotna River Terrace RV park. Description: Male long haired gray tabby. About 11 years old. Very shy. Lost early Sunday morning.. His name is Jax.
radiokenai.com
Divisional & Conference Football Fills Pivotal Pigskin Weekend
Nikiski returns to varsity football, the Soldotna Stars return to the road for a conference contest and Kenai celebrates Kardinals Homecoming for week seven of the high school football regular season. Friday Night Football. Nikiski vs Homer @ Nikiski High School 5 p.m. KSRM 920AM and radiokenai.com. The Nikiski Bulldogs...
alaskasnewssource.com
Grand Jury indicts man accused of murdering Homer woman in 2019
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - A Utah man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Homer woman in October 2019 was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury in Kenai. The indictment, announced by the Alaska Department of Law, charged 32-year-old Kirby Calderwood with nine felony counts:. One count of first-degree murder. Three...
