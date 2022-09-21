ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Beach Beacon

The War on Drugs to play Jannus Live

ST. PETERSBURG — The War on Drugs will perform Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. During the last 15 years The War on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Coin tour set to hit St. Pete’s Jannus Live

ST. PETERSBURG — Coin will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. The group is on the road in support of their fourth...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Amalie Arena welcomes Panic! At the Disco

TAMPA — Panic! At the Disco is on the road for the “Viva Las Vengeance Tour,” which includes a stop Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. The band released “Viva Las Vengeance,” their seventh album,...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

El Gran Combo to play Hard Rock Event Center

TAMPA — Musical group El Gran Combo will perform Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com. Few musical groups have lasted half a century maintaining...
TAMPA, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall has been nominated for 2022 Theatre of the Year by a trade group representing entertainment professionals. The nomination by the International Entertainment Buyers Association puts the Clearwater venue up against prestigious theaters including the Beacon Theatre in New York, the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Happenings: A&E news and events

The American Pickers are heading back to Florida. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in December 2022. “American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Tropical Storm Ian strengthening as it tracks toward Florida

The eight and ninth named storms of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed Sept. 23. Residents and guests all along the west coast of Florida are asked to stay tuned to the tropical weather forecast as a possible major hurricane could approach the state on Monday or Tuesday. The eight...
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Obituary: Jeremy DeWayne Alderman

Jeremy DeWayne Alderman, 32, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away peacefully on September 17th, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. As a Largo native, he attended Largo Central, Largo Middle, and Largo High Schools (’08). Jeremy excelled in soccer spending years with Largo United and the Varsity team. He worked multiple jobs in high school, but his favorite was as a server at the Belleview Biltmore.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Seminole news briefs

SEMINOLE — Rainy weather forced the Seminole Recreation Division to postpone the opening night of its annual Music in the Park series. The kick-off was scheduled for Sept. 16, but evening storms caused the postponement. J.J. and the Time Bandits were to have been the featured musical artist for the evening.
SEMINOLE, FL
Beach Beacon

Crabby’s owners to open sports bar in Indian Rocks Beach

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — For a small community, Indian Rocks Beach features a slew of drinking and dining options, with breweries, beach bars and restaurants dotting the 2-mile island. One thing the city does not have following the demise of several popular watering holes is a true sports bar....
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas mourns death of deputy killed in construction accident

A 51-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy died Sept. 22 after he was struck by a construction worker operating a front-end loader on a road project near Roosevelt Boulevard on I-275. Deputy Michael Hartwick was a member of an overnight traffic detail assigned to provide safety for the project’s construction...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas looks at smoking ban on public beaches

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County may soon have a smoking ban on at least three of its public beach parks. Commissioners indicated their willingness to enact a ban Sept. 15 after Parks and Conservation Resources Director Paul Cozzie provided an update on the latest action by the state Legislature, which allows counties and municipalities to restrict smoking within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own with the exception of unfiltered cigars. The new rules have been effective since July 1.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach commissioners offer tepid welcome to SunRunner

ST. PETE BEACH — City officials will welcome PSTA’s new SunRunner bus rapid transit service with less-than-enthusiastic inquisitiveness when it rides onto the island in late October. The city’s disfavor with the SunRunner project grew out of an ongoing feeling that Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority officials had ignored...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Dunedin city hall may be razed, turned into a park

DUNEDIN — Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski recalled being 5 years old when she wore an Easter bonnet during a visit to the old Dunedin library that is now City Hall on Main Street. “For 50 years, I've been coming into this darn building,” she said, getting laughter at the City Commission meeting Sept. 13.
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Anona Church community playground breaks ground

LARGO — On Sunday, Sept. 11, Anona United Methodist Church held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new community playground that’s being built on the church grounds at 13233 Indian Rocks Road. According to officials, the facility is the result of a vision they had during the pandemic to...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Pinellas County news briefs

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections has tentatively scheduled ballot mailings for the Nov. 8 general election for eligible Pinellas County registered voters with mail ballot requests on file. Mail ballots are set to go out on Sept. 24 to absent military and overseas voters who have requested ballots to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo commissioners won’t roll over on pet store rules

LARGO — Just over a year ago, the city of Largo adopted new regulations for the commercial sale of dogs and cats. It also banned new pet stores, but grandfathered in the city’s two existing stores, All About Puppies and Sunshine Puppies on Ulmerton Road. While animal welfare...
LARGO, FL

