Pioneers in sustainability, Collina Strada and Heartdub have come together to create digital fashion garments for the metaverse. Following Collina Strada’s fantastical Spring/Summer 2023 collection GOT MILKWEED?, the New York-based brand has re-created five looks from the show in 2D. Originally presented as a part of the brand’s physical line, the garments take inspiration from the ethereal butterfly, driven by the show’s location, the Brooklyn Greenway, a cemetery transformed into a monarch butterfly preserve. The virtual reproductions are the result of the brand’s partnership with Heartdub, a multinational AI company that. has established a future-leading hyper-realistic digital materials center, committed to reimagining fashion “through digital fabrics and high-precision physical engines.”

