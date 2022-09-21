Read full article on original website
Dacia's new look is the radical car rebrand we've been waiting for
Car rebrands have tended to involve relatively minor tweaks lately, usually simplifying a well-established logo. But Renault's Dacia is going for a more radical revamp with its new logo, colour and vehicle designs. It's finally revealed how the new Dacia logo unveiled last year looks in situ on the cars – and it looks kinda sharp.
CARS・
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
I turned my crazy side hustle into a real business making $500k a year – the idea is so simple everyone can do it
AN entrepreneur has revealed he earned around $500,000 a year from his side hustle of wearing t-shirts. Jason Sadler was the founder of the company IWearYourShirt and decided to launch the venture during the 2008 recession. He told the site Wandering Aimfully that he wanted to get paid for wearing...
TechCrunch
A terrifying AI-generated woman is lurking in the abyss of latent space
We are all regularly amazed by AI’s capabilities in writing and creation, but who knew it had such a capacity for instilling horror? A chilling discovery by an AI researcher finds that the “latent space” comprising a deep learning model’s memory is haunted by least one horrifying figure — a bloody-faced woman now known as “Loab.”
Hypebae
HURR Launches the "Now & Then" Edit, Featuring Emerging Designers from LFW
Off the back of London Fashion Week‘s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase, fashion rental platform HURR is launching a curated edit made up of both current and archival pieces from some of LFW’s most exciting names. Dubbed the “Now & Then” edit, HURR’s offering features a range of buzzy, emerging...
Hypebae
TikTok’s "Anti-Mascara" Movement Is Having a Moment, and We’re Here for It
TikTok is the brainchild of some of the best and most thought-provoking beauty trends. As of late, #antimascara is headlining beauty enthusiasts ‘For You’ pages with over 46 million views. The trend is different from what it may suggest as it does not involve ditching mascara altogether but...
Hypebae
Collina Strada and Heartdub Unveil Digital Fashion Collaboration
Pioneers in sustainability, Collina Strada and Heartdub have come together to create digital fashion garments for the metaverse. Following Collina Strada’s fantastical Spring/Summer 2023 collection GOT MILKWEED?, the New York-based brand has re-created five looks from the show in 2D. Originally presented as a part of the brand’s physical line, the garments take inspiration from the ethereal butterfly, driven by the show’s location, the Brooklyn Greenway, a cemetery transformed into a monarch butterfly preserve. The virtual reproductions are the result of the brand’s partnership with Heartdub, a multinational AI company that. has established a future-leading hyper-realistic digital materials center, committed to reimagining fashion “through digital fabrics and high-precision physical engines.”
Hypebae
Rising Label HANKIM Debuts SS23 Collection, "HABIT"
Rising womenswear label HANKIM has revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection dubbed “HABIT.”. The brand, which launched back in 2020, is helmed by Han Kim, a Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins alum. Having previously showcased her collections at Paris Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week, the up-and-coming creative has presented her latest creations in a series of eerie campaign images.
Hypebae
What Would We Do Without Moschino?
No matter how the trend bell tolls, Moschino remains a safe place to land. A necessary break from the post apocalyptic, grunge and goth, a respite from the seriousness of fashion and its haunting cyclical nature. At Moschino, its all good. Don’t take its playfulness lightly, Moschino is very much...
Hypebae
Gigi Hadid's Guest In Residence Introduces Its First-Ever Capsule
Following the inaugural launch of her fashion line Guest In Residence, Gigi Hadid is returning with the label’s first-ever capsule dubbed “Workwear.”. As suggested by its name, the limited-edition collection is comprised of 10 workwear designs inspired by Hadid’s family farm. Referencing her love for riding and nature, the range is all about versatility and functionality, designed to stay in your wardrobe all year long.
Hypebae
Fresh Cut Flowers Returns With 2 Collab Capsules
Portland-based label Fresh Cut Flowers returns with a back-to-back release of its collab capsule with Fisk Gallery and illustrator Austin Rossborough. The latest drop embarks on the brand’s first-ever artist collaboration and features a range of tees, totes and caps. In a brand release, FCF shared that the collection...
Spirit Halloween Store Tweets You'll 100% LOL At, Even If They Took Over The Location Of Your Favorite Store
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's "Crossed Lines" That "Sometimes Rip Me From Sleep" in Birthday Essay
Gwyneth Paltrow is taking time to reflect on her past in a new essay in honor of her 50th birthday. In a post shared on her Goop blog on Sept. 22, the 49-year-old actor reflected on the passage of time and contemplated mistakes she's made throughout her life. "My errors,...
Hypebae
Take a Full Look at Part 2 of YEEZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga
Following the inaugural drop in February, the second part of YEEZY Gap Engineered by Balenciaga is here. While Ye recently parted ways with Gap, the three-way partnership remains unaffected, arriving in an extensive lineup of apparel and accessories. The collection is led by a T-shirt with the rapper’s signature dove branding on the back, followed by a series of hoodies arriving in washed gray and blue hues. Ye has also created fleece versions of the sweatshirts with the YZY Gap tag subtly placed at the collar.
Hypebae
Nothing Debuts Ear (Stick) on Runway at London Fashion Week
Nothing, the London-based tech company, joined forces with rising designer Chet Lo during London Fashion Week to reveal its new Ear (stick). Showcased on the designer’s debut Spring/Summer 2023 runway titled “baai-san,” the tech accessory boasts an ergonomic design. Molded to the user’s ears, the earphones are housed in a sleek charging case inspired by cosmetic products.
yankodesign.com
Absolutely surreal Yoga and Wellness Retreat is designed to look like a dancing peacock
A retreat designed to look so beautiful, it’ll instantly melt your stress away. Designed by Thilina Liyanage, this Yoga & Wellness Retreat concept takes the shape of a peacock mid-dance, with its plumage spread out in a large fan, creating a shelter underneath. Liyanage’s style has heavily leaned on nature-inspired architecture, with the use of natural materials like wood and bamboo. The Yoga & Wellness Retreat is no different, with a design so instantly iconic, you’d recognize it from a mile away!
Hypebae
Over-the-Top Boots, Bootleg Logos and Falling Models: Beate Karlsson on "Looking Rich"
Beate Karlsson brought escapism and humor to the Spring/Summer 2023 runway for her latest collection for Stockholm-born and Florence-based brand AVAVAV. The creative director dedicated the entire presentation to one thing and one thing only: looking rich. Bringing her quirky and whimsical aesthetic to the catwalk, the designer featured everything from bootleg Louis Vuitton logos to necklaces made out of Rolex watches.
The world doesn't appear the same to every animal — or every human
Sight, smell, hearing, taste and touch -- you know them as the five traditional senses. But what if that's not all there is? We kick off the new season of Chasing Life with award-winning science journalist Ed Yong, author of a new book, "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us."
Hypebae
Gucci SS23: The "Twinsburg" Collection Is Simultaneously Inspired by Reflection and Individuality
Alessandro Michele presented his latest collection, “Twinsburg,” for Gucci Spring/Summer 2023, and it primarily focuses on reflection and how that intertwines with individual self-expression despite appearing the same. The show leads with twin models matching across the runway, each a reflection of the other. The sophisticated concept was...
'Quiet quitting' my toxic job gave me time back to start my own business. This is how I did it.
Georgia Gadsby March says she was expected to do up to 20 hours of overtime a week without fair compensation. "Quiet quitting" helped empower her.
