Presidents Cup: Kevin Kisner on Love's cold-blooded calls, Phil being Phil, and wanting to beat Adam Scott because 'he's so damn good looking'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kevin Kisner’s trademark phrase – this ain’t no hobby – refers to his prowess on the course and pursuit of cashing checks. But it could just as well reflect his ability as a world-class talker in the media tent. Kisner doesn’t provide canned answers and he was on his game on Wednesday when members of the media covering the Presidents Cup peppered him with questions.
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Here is how to watch the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, LIV Golf, DP World Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour Champions every week.
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Greg Norman Called Out By Congressman: Golf World Reacts
Greg Norman went to Capitol Hill to lobby on behalf of LIV Golf. His message wasn't entirely well received. Per The Hill's Emily Brooks, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) walked out of their Republican Study Committee meeting with the controversial golf league's CEO. He called Norman's pitch "propaganda" for Saudi Arabia and didn't feel they should spend time on "billionaire oil people."
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
Is the Presidents Cup method of setting matches better than the Ryder Cup?
CHARLOTTE — If you ask Paul McGinley, the biggest mistake Ernie Els made in an otherwise stellar captaincy at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Melbourne came on Saturday night as he prepared to set his next day’s singles lineup. Holding a 10-8 lead that could have been even bigger, the International team captain opted to hold some of his best and most experienced players for the end of the lineup, apparently reasoning that if the match was close overall, he would have his stalwarts ready for the tense closing moments. Els kept some strength up top, but threw some of his more inexperienced, less successful charges into the fray in early positions.
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.
Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards
Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson’s eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf’s biggest stage.
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
Max Homa's Clutch Putts Boost U.S. to 8-2 Lead at the Presidents Cup
The Cal alum makes birdie putts on Nos. 17 and 18 to clinch his four-ball victory.
Homa's heroics turn close day into US rout in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Max Homa never felt more energized over a big putt on a Friday, perhaps because he never had so many people who shared in the celebration. This is why making the Presidents Cup was the top of his wish list this year, and his latest afternoon heroics at Quail Hollow exceeded expectations.
Presidents Cup 2022: The Internationals are certainly united—over who their biggest eater is
Because their home countries can be so spread out and the potential language barriers that presents, there's always a question of just how tight the International Team is at the Presidents Cup. But fans of the 2022 squad can rest assured that Trevor Immelman's side is completely united. At least, when it comes to its team leader. In the team dining room, that is.
Presidents Cup 2022: Presidents Cup vet Kevin Kisner told a hilarious story about asking to have Saturday’s afternoon session off in 2017
Both the U.S. and International teams are loaded with young blood at the 2022 Presidents Cup. From Cam Young to “Tom” Kim, there’s plenty of first time cuppers on the course at Quail Hollow this week, ready to cut their teeth on the global match-play stage. Kevin Kisner is not one of those guys. The 38-year-old South Carolina smart aleck made his Presidents Cup debut way back in the ancient age of 2017, when COVID sounded like a new handicap system acronym and LIV Golf was but a twinkle in Saudi Arabia’s eye. This week he was asked about that maiden voyage, and he replied, in typical Kisner fashion, with a hilarious college football story we somehow hadn't heard before.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches. “Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,’” U.S. captain Davis Love III said. When it was over, the International team was happy it wasn’t shut out. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele set the tone with the shortest foursomes match in the Presidents Cup since 2011, dispatching Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott in 13 holes as the American duo improved to 5-0 in this alternate-shot format.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama, International, 6 and 5. The Americans sent out one of their strongest teams against the most experienced players on the International team. It was no contest. Matsuyama missed a 4-foot par putt on the third hole and the Americans led the rest of the way. Cantlay holed birdie putts from about 10 feet and 20 feet on the fifth and sixth holes, and Schauffele reached the green in two on the par-5 seventh to set up another birdie for a 4-up lead. Scott and Matsuyama had chances and rarely converted. They won only one hole with a birdie on the short par-4 eighth. The International side lost the last three holes with bogeys. ___ Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, International, 2 and 1.
Presidents Cup 2022: Golf Twitter had plenty of Bryson DeChambeau jokes after Davis Love III expertly handled a gallery rope
The "Cap(tain) Cam" was unveiled as a new feature of the TV coverage of the Presidents Cup on Thursday. And although it left many wondering what its exact point is, at least it wound up providing the most unintentionally funny moment of the day. That was when U.S. captain Davis...
