WRDW-TV
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McCormick County deputy was arrested and fired after driving under the influence, ramming another car with his patrol vehicle, threatening to shoot the occupants and firing his gun, according to authorities. It happened Wednesday in an encounter than began in Greenwood County and ended in...
Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder
Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
Richmond County deputy resigns after charged with domestic battery
A Richmond County Sheriff's deputy was charged with simple battery on Tuesday after investigators were called out for a domestic disturbance.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy arrested in domestic incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deputy was arrested as a result of a domestic incident, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. David Wilburn, 23, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Lane, according to authorities. Deputies...
Former McCormick County deputy charged with attempted murder & misconduct
A former McCormick County deputy was charged Friday with two counts of attempted murder and misconduct in office.
Allendale Police Department investigating Jonathan Priester homicide, $5000 reward offered for information
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A reward is being offered in reference to the death of Jonathan Priester. According to the Allendale Police Department, Priester, A.K.A. Papa, was found behind an abandoned residence on Wilson Street in Allendale. The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) says they were called in by APD on January 25th to investigate […]
wfxg.com
Newly released 911 calls reveal details from recent Richmond County School shooting incidents
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG)- W ITH TWO SHOOTINGS AND A THREAT AFFECTING MULTIPLE SCHOOLS, IT’S BEEN A BUSY WEEK FOR theRICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOL System. NEWLY RELEASED 911 CALLS, from Lucy c. laney and t.w. josey high school, recount the events through the lens of frantic bystanders. IT BEGAN on...
Suspect sought in Hephzibah convenience store armed robbery
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say robbed a Sprint convenience store near Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeanette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Victims speak after pool contractors sentenced to years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pool contractors at the center of a four-year-long investigation are behind bars, waiting to be transferred to a Georgia state prison. Bruce and Heather Alford were sentenced each to 15 years. Both faced 27 felony charges connected to 27 unfinished pools in Columbia County. Our...
119 arrests, numerous guns and drug seized during RCSO and FBI joint operation
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is sending a strong message to those involved in gun and gang violence.
WRDW-TV
Before magic mushroom arrest, gun offense didn’t get teacher fired
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well before a Josey High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of growing magic mushrooms at his home, he was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local nightclub. The Richmond County School System knew about it and kept him employed there anyway,...
wfxg.com
2 arrested after confrontation outside Shipley Ave. home
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are in custody after a domestic violence incident that led to a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Ave. for a reported domestic violence situation and a shooting. Deputies spoke with the victim who told them she and her boyfriend, thirty-one-year-old Jeleel Jamar Cunningham, were moving her belongings out of the home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, thirty-year-old Dontavious Marquese Leggett.
WRDW-TV
Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident. Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the...
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
Man wanted for aggravated assault incident in July arrested
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened in July has been arrested. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Dewane Maurice Cain, 35, was arrested on Monday on three charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife during a crime. The incident happened on July […]
Central Georgia law enforcement agencies arrest 15 in 'Summer Breeze Drug Sweep'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — 15 people have been arrested in a major drug bust that spanned several counties. According to Sheriff Joel Cochran with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the arrests were a result of “Summer Breeze Drug Sweep,” which had been in effect for months and was initiated by the sheriff’s office and the Ocmulgee Drug Task Force. As this investigation grew, other agencies were called to help.
WRDW-TV
She drew blood when she slugged school cop, authorities say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a woman accused of slugging a school security officer as a chaotic crowd of parents tried to get into Josey High School while it was under lockdown Tuesday. As rumors of a threat at the school swirled on social media Tuesday,...
Over 100 arrested in Operation GRACE by RCSO, FBI
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E. According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals […]
wgac.com
Richmond County Investigating Double Homicide Today
Two people were shot to death late this afternoon in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called just after 5 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cascade Drive after shots were fired. Investigators confirmed two males were found dead. Both had been shot at least one time. Their...
