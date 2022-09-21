COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are in custody after a domestic violence incident that led to a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Ave. for a reported domestic violence situation and a shooting. Deputies spoke with the victim who told them she and her boyfriend, thirty-one-year-old Jeleel Jamar Cunningham, were moving her belongings out of the home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, thirty-year-old Dontavious Marquese Leggett.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO