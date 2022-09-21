Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Memorial Park
From the Sept. 26, 1924 edition of the Vineyard Gazette:. In the wee sma’ hours of Tuesday morning — when everyone should have been sound asleep, later developments proving, however, that everyone wasn’t; to be exact, 1:20 a.m. — half of Edgartown’s population were shaken rudely from their slumbers (some, perchance, from somnambulistic tendencies) by a mighty roar, which to the startled townsfolk, busily rubbing their half-opened eyes, might have been anything from an earthquake to the crack of doom.
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Sept. 23
For the first time since May, I took a day off and popped off-Island to celebrate my mom’s eighty-fourth. We didn’t do anything super exciting but had some epic pizza for dinner — her request — and talked a lot about genealogy and got her some new glasses. My dad and I strolled around Wilson Farms in Lexington which, of course, prompted conversation about baking pies. Apple is my favorite.
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Closes Meshacket Commons Hearing
A planned 40-unit affordable housing development in Edgartown moved closer to approval Thursday night as the Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed its public hearing on the project as a development of regional impact (DRI), leaving the written record open until 5 p.m. Oct. 6. With 78 bedrooms in all, Meshacket...
vineyardgazette.com
Ocean Washover But No Breach at Norton Point Beach
High tides and heavy winds created an ocean washover at Norton Point Beach late Friday. A spokesman for The Trustees of Reservations confirmed early Saturday that there had not been a breach in the narrow barrier beach that runs from Katama to Chappaquiddick. “No breach, but the bay is super...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vineyardgazette.com
Finally Underway
It’s about time the southbound migrant songbirds showed up! In past years, Labor Day weekend really kicked off the migration but it did not do that this year. Why? Was it climate change and global weirdness, or the major drought? Who knows. But migration is finally underway. Allan Keith...
Report: These are the South Coast towns predicted to be underwater in the not-too-distant future
A 10-year storm could flood more than a quarter of buildings in Wareham by 2050, the report noted. Rising tides are expected to flood several communities along the South Coast within the next 30 years, impacting the fishing industry and further eroding iconic — and ecologically rich — salt marshes, according to a new report.
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
vineyardgazette.com
Extend the Lease
I am a full-time resident of Chilmark and was dismayed to read the Letter to the Editor by Eric Glasgow, Lack of Trust, in the Sept. 16, 2022 issue of the Vineyard Gazette. I admit that I don’t know the full details of why the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) decided not to put forth or consider any proposals about a lease extension or the future stewardship of the Glasgows’ Grey Barn and Farm at their recent board meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vineyardgazette.com
Islandwide Thank You
With an opportunity to reflect on our Island response to the humanitarian crisis — and it was a crisis by the very definition as a time of difficulty, trouble, or danger where important decisions must be made — I am drawn to a phrase I read somewhere which states: “Beautiful things don’t ask for attention.”
capecod.com
Man seriously injured in fall from deck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A man was injured after reportedly falling about 8 feet from a deck in Falmouth. It happened on Wedgewood Drive shortly after noon Thursday. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News...
vineyardgazette.com
Christine M. Smith, 81
Christine M. Smith died peacefully on August 23 at her home in Edgartown. She was 81. She was born Gesa Christiana Martinoff on March 6, 1941 to Ralph Martinoff and Waldtraut Dorothea von Schilling of Tallin, Estonia. Her father was killed in action during World War II and her mother later married Hans Walter in Germany, with whom she had three children. Her family moved to Glenside, Penn. in 1956.
vineyardgazette.com
Under the Radar at Katama Airfield
Katama Airport general manager Alyssa Fitzpatrick didn’t anticipate learning to fly when she started working for Mike Creato, the Island’s biplane specialist, 20 years ago. But that’s the thing about the aviation bug — it bites hard and without warning. “I might as well take a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
capecod.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Brewster
BREWSTER – A person was critically injured in a bicycle accident in Brewster around 7:30 PM Friday. The incident happened on Main Street (Route 6A) by the Ocean’s Edge complex. MedFlight was not immediately available so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Brewster Police are investigating the incident.
13-year-old girl reels in 591 pound tuna, wins Cape Cod tournament
BARNSTABLE - You can hear the excitement in Lola Crisp's voice as she and her team reeled in a giant bluefin tuna. "It was 591 pounds and 104 inches," Lola said. The catch was the heaviest of the day and landed the team in first place in the Cape Cod Bay Tuna Tournament held on Sunday. "I was very excited," Lola said. At the young age of 13, Lola is now the youngest person ever to win the tournament. She credits her team and especially her dad who taught her everything she knows about fishing. "We...
vineyardgazette.com
William Braasch Watson, 89
William (Will) Braasch Watson of Concord and Chilmark died at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on August 13. He was 89 and one day shy of his 90th birthday. The underlying cause of his death was Parkinson’s disease, which was diagnosed in 2006. He was born in Rochester, Minn....
NECN
A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M
A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
capecod.com
Dennis Transfer Station Changing Operating Hours
DENNIS – The Dennis Transfer Station is changing its operating hours. As of October 10, the station will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8am to 4pm. The station will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. This will be the new permanent schedule for the facility. Town officials said...
vineyardgazette.com
Beatrice S. Amaral, 97
Beatrice S. Amaral of West Tisbury died on Sept. 16. She was 97. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. For online condolences and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.
NECN
Man Stabbed to Death in Falmouth
A man was fatally stabbed on Cape Cod Thursday evening, authorities said. Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded to a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. after a disturbance was reported outside. They found 41-year-old Douglas Rose outside suffering from stab wounds, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office.
capecod.com
Crash on Sagamore Bridge stalls morning commute
BOURNE – A traffic crash on the Sagamore Bridge stalled the morning commute. The crash happened about 7 AM Thursday. No injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on...
Comments / 0