ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Wausau West girls tennis finishes WVC season undefeated after close win over Marshfield

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls tennis team finished its Wisconsin Valley Conference regular-season schedule undefeated as it slipped past Marshfield 4-3 on Tuesday at West High School.

No. 1 singles player Mia Bailey, Alexis Kloth at No. 2, and Ruby Edmundson at No. 3 all swept their matches for the Warriors.

West also picked up a win at No. 3 doubles as the team of Miranda Nelson and Rachel Harder won 6-1, 6-3.

The Warriors finish the WVC season with a perfect 6-0 record as they head into the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament on Sept. 29 at Wausau East.

Wausau West 4, Marshfield 3

Singles:

1. Mia Bailey (WW) def. Isabel Krueger, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alexis Kloth (WW) def. Lucy Luedtke, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ruby Edmundson (WW) def. Sonia Dissanayaka, 6-2, 6-4; 4. Payton Koran (MAR) def. Lilly Wittwer, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Sam Ridgway-Danielle Minsaas (MAR) def. Hannah Baumann-Mackenzie Bautch, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Sophia Morrell-Ava Paape (MAR) def. Kylie Draeger-Abby Names, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Miranda Nelson-Rachel Harder (WW) def. Ashley Grancorvitz-Ruhi Shah, 6-1, 6-3.

Records: Marshfield 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 6-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Lady Scots Curling Team to visit Wausau next month

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected from the original version, which stated that the Scottish women’s team had never been hosted by the local club. New information was submitted after publication. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets any confusion. Wausau Pilot & Review. Wausau will be just one...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marshfield, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Marshfield, WI
Sports
WausauPilot

Meet the 29th and 31st State Senate Candidates on WPR’s “Route 51”

Wausau, Wis. – At 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Rick Reyer interviews the candidates from the 29th State Assembly race, where Bob Look-D, Rothschild, and Cory Tomczyk-R, Mosinee, are vying for a seat currently held by Republican Jerry Petrowski. Rick also spoke with 31st State Senate incumbent Jeff Smith-D, Eau Claire, while his opponent, Dave Estenson-R, Whitehall, shared his perspective with host Shereen Siewert.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 21, 2022

Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation underway after body discovered in Portage County corn field

Police are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death after a body was discovered in a corn field in Portage County, officials said. The Portage County Communications Center took a call just after 3 p.m. Wednesday from a farm worker who discovered the body in the town of Belmont. Deputies responded to a corn field near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein road and found a decomposed body that appeared to have been at the location for some time, officials said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Def#Wvc#West High School#Marshfield 3 Singles
WausauPilot

Wausau Pilot reporting named finalist for 2 national journalism awards

Wausau Pilot & Review has been named a finalist in two categories in the Local Independent Online Newspaper Publishers awards, national honors that draw hundreds of applications from newsrooms across the country. Reporter Damakant Jayshi is named in the Outstanding Coverage Award category, which recognizes “general excellence in journalistic impact...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for Sept. 22, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Community Foundation appoints best selling author and community promoter as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist

(WAUSAU) The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin (CFONCW) welcomes WausauMama.com creator and author of the best-selling book ABCs of Wausau to further amplify local Wausau marketing efforts and enhance Wausau affinity among current residents. Cheryl Wolken will serve as Wausau Area Marketing Specialist, a new role made possible through a fund of the Community Foundation, in collaboration with the City of Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hit-and-run crash leads to 6th OWI charge for Wausau man

A 38-year-old Wausau man is facing his sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, a felony, after he allegedly smashed into a parked vehicle and fled the scene of the crash. Police responded at about 8:38 a.m. Sept. 20 to 2235 Grand Ave. for a report of a hit-and-run crash, where a business owner reported a bumper and license plate to the east of an apartment complex. Based off tire tracks, police concluded the vehicle struck the concrete retaining wall behind a set of garages.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Lane closures expected on Bridge Street in Wausau for construction work

Wausau drivers should expect lane closures starting Monday on a segment of Bridge Street while deteriorated concrete is repaired, according to a city release. The segment of road stretches from North Third Avenue west of the bridge to North Sixth Street east of the bridge. That section of roadway will remain open to traffic, but delays are possible.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Chamber celebrates region’s rich business history at Gala event

WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce hosted its 110th Anniversary Gala at the Central Wisconsin Convention + Expo Center on the evening of Wednesday, September 14. The Gala is one of the Chamber’s annual signature events and offered attendees an opportunity to celebrate the long-standing and rich history of the Chamber and its members. The event featured live big band music, awards, vintage cars, historical actors and a grand prize of more than $1,000.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

UW-Stevens Point student, faculty and staff achievements recognized

Students, faculty and staff members at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point have been recognized for excellence and achievement:. Voice students were honored by the National Association of Teachers of Singing, with seven students advancing to the national preliminary rounds and one advancing to the national semi-formal round. Chris Eaton, a second-year baritone studying with Professor Susan Bender, music, was among 15 finalists who competed at the national conference this summer. The other students who advanced to the preliminary were:
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Contemporary art exhibit at UW-Stevens Point’s Carlsten Gallery

Contemporary works by a Michigan artist are featured at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as the first exhibition of the semester at the Edna Carlsten Art Gallery. “Limina,” featuring works by artist Leslie Bellavance, is on exhibit now through Friday, Oct. 14. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, with an artist talk at 4:15 p.m. and a reception from 5-6:30 p.m.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man faces hit-and-run charges after rollover crash on Hwy. 52

A portion of Hwy. 52 east of Wausau was shut down for several hours earlier this month due to what police described as a utility emergency involving downed power lines. But court documents show the power lines were hanging over the roadway due to a single-vehicle rollover involving three teenagers.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy