Wausau West girls tennis finishes WVC season undefeated after close win over Marshfield

Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau West girls tennis team finished its Wisconsin Valley Conference regular-season schedule undefeated as it slipped past Marshfield 4-3 on Tuesday at West High School.

No. 1 singles player Mia Bailey, Alexis Kloth at No. 2, and Ruby Edmundson at No. 3 all swept their matches for the Warriors.

West also picked up a win at No. 3 doubles as the team of Miranda Nelson and Rachel Harder won 6-1, 6-3.

The Warriors finish the WVC season with a perfect 6-0 record as they head into the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament on Sept. 29 at Wausau East.

Wausau West 4, Marshfield 3

Singles:

1. Mia Bailey (WW) def. Isabel Krueger, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Alexis Kloth (WW) def. Lucy Luedtke, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Ruby Edmundson (WW) def. Sonia Dissanayaka, 6-2, 6-4; 4. Payton Koran (MAR) def. Lilly Wittwer, 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

Doubles: 1. Sam Ridgway-Danielle Minsaas (MAR) def. Hannah Baumann-Mackenzie Bautch, 6-1, 6-3; 2. Sophia Morrell-Ava Paape (MAR) def. Kylie Draeger-Abby Names, 6-4, 6-4; 3. Miranda Nelson-Rachel Harder (WW) def. Ashley Grancorvitz-Ruhi Shah, 6-1, 6-3.

Records: Marshfield 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 6-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.