CLEARWATER — Pinellas County may soon have a smoking ban on at least three of its public beach parks. Commissioners indicated their willingness to enact a ban Sept. 15 after Parks and Conservation Resources Director Paul Cozzie provided an update on the latest action by the state Legislature, which allows counties and municipalities to restrict smoking within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own with the exception of unfiltered cigars. The new rules have been effective since July 1.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO