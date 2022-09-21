SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles. The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO