ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Autoblog

SUV misses child by inches as it barrels through flashing crosswalk

A crosswalk with flashing yellow lights is a high-visibility safety measure that can save lives — but only if motorists heed the lights. Last week in San Mateo, Calif., a child on a scooter barely escaped being hit by an SUV driven by someone who missed or ignored the warning lights and barreled on through.
SAN MATEO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Says One Dead in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision

The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Concord Friday morning. Per CHP, this morning (9/23/22) at about 4:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on the Grant Street on-ramp to SR-242 northbound. A pedestrian was walking within the roadway of the on-ramp when a vehicle (Honda Civic) approached.
CONCORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Cars
City
Fresno, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
ABC7 Los Angeles

Video shows girl nearly hit by car in northern California crosswalk

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Flashing pedestrian beacons did little to stop a driver from barreling through a California intersection. Dashcam footage shared with ABC7 News captured the shocking moment an SUV came within inches of a little girl. Since the Sept. 14 incident, residents in the San Mateo neighborhood say...
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Drivers#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Alcohol Detection Systems#State University
KRON4 News

ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands of Muni Riders Face Chaos Under Line Change Plan

Tens of thousands of Muni riders could face chaotic changes to their route into downtown. New plans teased Tuesday by Supervisor Gordon Mar say that once the L light rail line returns, SF transport bosses plan to have it connect to the K-line, heading south east. This would also cause...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles.  The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Bay Area

Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP

A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 92 west of the...
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to roof fire in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling

OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy