Autoblog
SUV misses child by inches as it barrels through flashing crosswalk
A crosswalk with flashing yellow lights is a high-visibility safety measure that can save lives — but only if motorists heed the lights. Last week in San Mateo, Calif., a child on a scooter barely escaped being hit by an SUV driven by someone who missed or ignored the warning lights and barreled on through.
Cruise driverless vehicles involved in 3 separate SF traffic incidents Thursday
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In separate incidents on Thursday night, three Cruise driverless vehicles created disruptions and blocked traffic on the streets of San Francisco, with one vehicle appearing to have come to a stop in close proximity to a bus. Video footage and photos obtained by KRON4 News appear to show a Cruise driverless […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Woman’s Rage at GoCar’s ‘Loud as a Truck’ 10 Year Nuisance
For over 10 years, Donna Morrison has endured “loud as a truck” engine noises from GoCar’s yellow tourist buggies. The Gough Street resident of 47 years is fed up with the noisy engines and loud GPS-guided narration that comes with the vehicles rumbling past her 131-year-old Victorian home.
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Says One Dead in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Concord Friday morning. Per CHP, this morning (9/23/22) at about 4:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on the Grant Street on-ramp to SR-242 northbound. A pedestrian was walking within the roadway of the on-ramp when a vehicle (Honda Civic) approached.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Video shows girl nearly hit by car in northern California crosswalk
SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Flashing pedestrian beacons did little to stop a driver from barreling through a California intersection. Dashcam footage shared with ABC7 News captured the shocking moment an SUV came within inches of a little girl. Since the Sept. 14 incident, residents in the San Mateo neighborhood say...
More than 200 SF cyclists injured after getting ‘doored’
Noel Morales was pedaling down South Van Ness Avenue and about to make a right turn onto 22nd Street when an Uber’s door suddenly popped open in front of him. Before he could swerve to avoid it, he lost balance and fell on the sidewalk. The Uber’s final destination...
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety
Officers say they may be seen as the bad guy, but their purpose is not about punishment - it's for "changing driving behavior" to prevent the next traffic fatality.
foxnebraska.com
San Francisco police can access private surveillance cameras without search warrants, new law says
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (TND) — San Francisco has passed legislation that will allow the city's police to ask for access to private surveillance cameras across the city, even if a crime has not been committed. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 7-4 Tuesday to grant the San Francisco...
Electric vehicle charging needs to shift to daytime, study says: Here's why
Do you have an electric vehicle? If so, do you charge them at night? Well, a new study from Stanford says you should charge them much earlier in the day.
ATM robberies on the rise, Oakland PD warns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is warning the public of an uptick of robberies at ATMs over the past month. In several instances, the victim completed their transaction and was walking away from the ATM when they were confronted, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Armed individuals then rob the victims […]
sfstandard.com
Thousands of Muni Riders Face Chaos Under Line Change Plan
Tens of thousands of Muni riders could face chaotic changes to their route into downtown. New plans teased Tuesday by Supervisor Gordon Mar say that once the L light rail line returns, SF transport bosses plan to have it connect to the K-line, heading south east. This would also cause...
Undercover San Francisco officers arrest serial auto burglary suspects
SAN FRANCISCO -- An undercover operation has led to the arrests of four men suspected of carrying out several auto burglaries across San Francisco.Investigators said the case began on Sept. 8 near Fisherman's Wharf when officers responded to a report of an afternoon auto burglary near Bay and Kearny Streets.Armed with the description of the suspect's vehicle, the undercover officers searched the neighborhood and spotted it. As they followed, the suspect traveled to several areas of the city and broke into several parked vehicles. The suspect then traveled to the unit block of Leavenworth Street, where officers observed a transaction...
Kirker Pass Road could receive partial name change after some Concord residents object
Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday. The county’s Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg...
NBC Bay Area
Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP
A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 92 west of the...
Crews respond to roof fire in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Crews are responding to a roof fire Friday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located near the 1100 block of Cole Street. As of 2:45 p.m., the fire is at one alarm. Firefighters are responding to a residence near the intersection of Cole and Grattan […]
Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
Firefighters respond to van engulfed in flames while still moving in the East Bay
(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road. […]
Cannabis firm removes diesel generators from Oakland facility after judge's ruling
OAKLAND -- A Denver-based cannabis landlord has officially removed the polluting diesel generators previously used to power its facilities in East Oakland after the regional air district's request to shut them down was backed by an Alameda County Superior Court judge. Following a Sept. 13 hearing, Judge Evelio Grillo ruled that the Bay Area Air Quality Management District's July abatement order against the cannabis company Green Sage is "immediately enforceable," and invited the district to apply for a temporary restraining order in case the generators pop up again. Since October 2020, Green Sage had been using unpermitted diesel...
35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
1 dead, 2 injured after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery in Oakland: Official
The two injured include a Brinks employee and an innocent bystander. They were both taken to the hospital.
