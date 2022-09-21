Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Authentic Italian Pizza and Pasta - Ambrogio15Dinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
Man Dead, Woman with Vehicle Damage Booked into Santee Detention Center
Police found a man with fatal injuries on the side of a road Friday after conducting a traffic stop on a nearby car with what authorities described as “recent” front end damage. The California Highway Patrol pulled over Janet Rivera Mendoza, 27, after observing “recent right-front-end crash damage”...
San Diego Channel
Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
eastcountymagazine.org
DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH IN SANTEE; VICTIM REMAINS UNIDENTIFIED
September 23, 2022 (Lakeside) – California Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to a hit-and-run accident last night on State Route 67 southbound near Woodside Avenue in Santee. The CHP also needs help to identify the male victim. A CHP sergeant conducting an enforcement stop of a blue Nissan Altima on...
Woman arrested on suspicion of deadly hit-and-run crash
A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of fleeing the scene of a deadly crash near Santee, California Highway Patrol announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist killed in North County crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in an Escondido neighborhood, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Hour-Long Carjacking Spree Ends With Two in Custody Following Brief Pursuit
Two men are in custody Wednesday following a fifty-minute carjacking spree that spanned through City Heights ending in Carmel Mountain. At around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man in the Chollas Creek neighborhood of City Heights reported to San Diego Police that he had been the victim of a violent carjacking.
Man turns himself in after multiple reports of indecent exposure
A man turned himself into authorities in response to a warrant for his arrest after he was suspected of multiple indecent exposure reports, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
One hospitalized in shooting near freeway onramp
One person was shot Wednesday morning near a freeway onramp, police confirmed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Military police officer critically injured in Camp Pendleton crash
Military police officer and father of six is critically injured in Camp Pendleton crash on Monday morning
sandiegocountynews.com
Woman arrested after physical altercation in parking lot
Poway, CA–A woman was arrested after her alleged involvement in a physical altercation with another woman in the parking lot of a daycare center in Poway on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident occurred at 9:05 a.m. in front of Head Start Poway Day Care Center, located at 13910 Midland...
Woman walking on freeway killed in crash
A woman who was walking on the freeway was killed early Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said
onscene.tv
Pursuit Suspect Crashes Mercedes Into Traffic Signal | National City
09.21.2022 | 11:18 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The female (gray pants) owner of the Mercedes was tracking her stolen Mercedes on her phone. The vehicle had been stolen yesterday in La Jolla. She called the Police and gave them the location information. SDPD’s ABLE helicopter tracked the vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man walking on freeway hit, killed near downtown San Diego
A man who was walking on the freeway near downtown San Diego Thursday died after being hit by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol announced.
Valley Roadrunner
41-year-old from Valley Center dies in Escondido motorcycle collision
On September 22, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue. A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, approaching the intersection of Birch Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata in the eastbound lane of Birch Avenue at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway. An unoccupied Hyundai Accent was parked along the right curb of Bear Valley Parkway north of Birch Avenue. Standing on the sidewalk near the parked Hyundai were two pedestrians a 33-year-old woman from Escondido and 45-year-old man from San Diego.
L.A. Weekly
Man Airlifted after Hit-and-Run on Redondo Drive [Oceanside, CA]
28-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Accident near Luna Drive. The collision occurred around 6:30 p.m., between Redondo and Luna Drive, according to Oceanside authorities. For reasons under investigation, the driver of a vehicle struck a man in the area. Upon impact, the suspect fled the scene without rendering aid...
eastcountymagazine.org
CRASH INTO BRICK WALL KILLS PASSENGER IN EL CAJON
September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – A 45-year-old man who was the passenger in a Silverado truck that crashed into a brick wall on September 12 has died, says Lt. Darrin Forster with El Cajon Police. Around 1:57 a.m. on Sept. 12, police officers and paramedics responded to the...
Rancho San Diego man arrested for alleged indecent exposure
Yazen Hamoode, 27, turned himself in at San Diego County Sheriff's Department headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday in connection with the alleged crimes.
Woman Seriously Injured When Pickup Sideswipes Her Ducati in Balboa Park
A 31-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck in Balboa Park. The woman was riding a 2020 Ducati motorcycle southbound on 1900 Pershing Drive about 2:20 p.m. when a 75-year-old man driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck “failed to see and sideswiped the female,” according to the San Diego Police Department.
Driver in deadly DUI crash sentenced
A man who admitted to driving drunk after crashing his truck into a minivan, killing two people in the Midway District in May, has been sentenced.
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
Comments / 0