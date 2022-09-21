Read full article on original website
Tennessee football’s history on College GameDay by the numbers
For the first time in six years, ESPN College GameDay is coming to Knoxville. The network will be on hand when Tennessee football hosts the Florida Gators. The Vols are the higher ranked team, at No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, and they are 3-0. Florida is 2-1 and No. 20 on the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.
Tennessee vs Florida: Savage college gameday signs from Knoxville [UPDATED]
The Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators battle in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. College gameday was in attendance, and the signs were beautiful. The Vols are favored over the rival Gators — and for good reason. Tennessee is undefeated on the young season, which includes a win over the 24th-ranked Pitt Panthers on the road.
Florida vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet on Rocky Top as Tennessee hosts Florida to renew the old animosity in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. This time, the matchup has the added benefit of both teams being featured in the AP top 25 rankings, with a ton on the line in the East Division standings. ...
Kirk Herbstreit recalls memories of Florida-Tennessee, looks ahead to Saturday: 'There is a buzz in the air'
Kirk Herbstreit has a lot of great memories of going to Tennessee as an ESPN analyst, but one year in particular stands out to him. “It is so great to bring GameDay back, and especially going back to my roots,” Herbstreit said. “My first time going on the road in the SEC was Florida with Danny Wuerffel on the road, Peyton Manning and the Vols. Rain came down that day, Rocky Top was blaring. And then ol’ Danny Wuerffel, on a fourth down place in the first series, (Steve) Spurrier goes for it. Hits Reidel Anthony, touchdown Gators, and all of a sudden the music, Rocky Top, was gone.”
Key Matchups That Could Decide Florida vs. Tennessee
Three key matchups to monitor between Florida and Tennessee on Saturday.
Tony Vitello gives unbelievable quote about this weekend’s Vols-Gators matchup
The Florida Gators visit Knoxville this weekend to face the Tennessee Vols in one of the most anticipated games of the season. ESPN’s College Gameday will be in attendance. Knoxville will be rocking. Vols’ baseball head coach Tony Vitello is fired up for the game. This should come...
How to watch Florida at Tennessee football: Time, TV, spread, and more
One of college football’s most intense rivalries is renewed this weekend, when the Florida Gators travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams enter the contest ranked in the AP Top 25, as the Gators check in at 20, while the Volunteers are just outside the top ten, in the 11th spot.
College GameDay reveals celebrity guest picker for Tennessee vs. Florida show
College GameDay has revealed the celebrity guest picker for Saturday’s show in Knoxville. WWE’s Bianca Belair will join the GameDay crew on Rocky Top to pick the Week 4 Saturday games, highlighted by No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 20 Florida. Belair is the ring name for Bianca Nicole...
Tennessee-Florida watch parties add excitement to gameday weekend
The highly-anticipated Tennessee-Florida game at Neyland Stadium is a sell-out, but there are plenty of indoor and outdoor venues that will be showing the game.
Tennessee football made the wrong uniform choice for Florida
Even if you don’t believe in it, covering your bases superstitiously is never a bad idea. Tennessee football has decided to throw that out the window for when they face the Florida Gators Saturday, and that may not be a good idea for them. The Vols revealed their uniform...
Greg McElroy breaks down Arkansas-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee
Greg McElroy took on 2 of the biggest matchups in the SEC this week in Arkansas against Texas A&M, and Florida at Tennessee. He recalled that Sam Pittman’s resurgence of Arkansas makes him forget how one-sided the rivalry with the Aggies was before Pittman snapped the 9-game losing streak last year.
Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend
Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
Gators DT Desmond Watson Ready for Challenging First Start at Tennessee
Gators nose tackle Desmond Watson's emergence on the inside of the defensive line leads to a challenging first start for him against Tennessee.
Report: Tennessee Basketball Hosting Plethora Of Recruits This Weekend
Tennessee football is hosting a massive recruiting weekend as the 2022 Vols prepare to face off with Florida. Rick Barnes and his staff are looking to capitalize on the energy around campus as the basketball program hosts an abundance of recruits. According to 247sports’ Travis Branham, Tennessee is hosting 10...
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans
Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: Wing Kowacie Reeves
Examining the past, present and future of each Florida Gators' scholarship basketball player for the 2022-23 season.
Billy Napier Names Jalen Kitna the Gators' No. 2 QB
Jalen Kitna has been a standout performer in practice as of late for the Florida Gators, according to head coach Billy Napier.
