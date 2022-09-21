ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

FanSided

Tennessee football’s history on College GameDay by the numbers

For the first time in six years, ESPN College GameDay is coming to Knoxville. The network will be on hand when Tennessee football hosts the Florida Gators. The Vols are the higher ranked team, at No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll, and they are 3-0. Florida is 2-1 and No. 20 on the AP Poll and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football HQ

Florida vs. Tennessee football preview, prediction

A pair of SEC rivals meet on Rocky Top as Tennessee hosts Florida to renew the old animosity in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. This time, the matchup has the added benefit of both teams being featured in the AP top 25 rankings, with a ton on the line in the East Division standings. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit recalls memories of Florida-Tennessee, looks ahead to Saturday: 'There is a buzz in the air'

Kirk Herbstreit has a lot of great memories of going to Tennessee as an ESPN analyst, but one year in particular stands out to him. “It is so great to bring GameDay back, and especially going back to my roots,” Herbstreit said. “My first time going on the road in the SEC was Florida with Danny Wuerffel on the road, Peyton Manning and the Vols. Rain came down that day, Rocky Top was blaring. And then ol’ Danny Wuerffel, on a fourth down place in the first series, (Steve) Spurrier goes for it. Hits Reidel Anthony, touchdown Gators, and all of a sudden the music, Rocky Top, was gone.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
SB Nation

How to watch Florida at Tennessee football: Time, TV, spread, and more

One of college football’s most intense rivalries is renewed this weekend, when the Florida Gators travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams enter the contest ranked in the AP Top 25, as the Gators check in at 20, while the Volunteers are just outside the top ten, in the 11th spot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee football made the wrong uniform choice for Florida

Even if you don’t believe in it, covering your bases superstitiously is never a bad idea. Tennessee football has decided to throw that out the window for when they face the Florida Gators Saturday, and that may not be a good idea for them. The Vols revealed their uniform...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Greg McElroy breaks down Arkansas-Texas A&M and Florida-Tennessee

Greg McElroy took on 2 of the biggest matchups in the SEC this week in Arkansas against Texas A&M, and Florida at Tennessee. He recalled that Sam Pittman’s resurgence of Arkansas makes him forget how one-sided the rivalry with the Aggies was before Pittman snapped the 9-game losing streak last year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
VolunteerCountry

Vols Set to Host 'Huge' Recruiting Weekend

Tennessee is set to host a crucial recruiting weekend with No.20 Florida coming to town for an early season SEC East clash. The Vols will host two official visitors in Daevin Hobbs and Vysen Lang, while also hosting a number of committed prospects and top targets in future classes. On Thursday, ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Report: Tennessee Basketball Hosting Plethora Of Recruits This Weekend

Tennessee football is hosting a massive recruiting weekend as the 2022 Vols prepare to face off with Florida. Rick Barnes and his staff are looking to capitalize on the energy around campus as the basketball program hosts an abundance of recruits. According to 247sports’ Travis Branham, Tennessee is hosting 10...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Florida QB Anthony Richardson's recent struggles examined by ex-Gators coach Dan Mullen

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson took the world by storm when he led the Gators to an upset of then-No. 7 Utah Week 1, but he has struggled since. Richardson has just 28 rushing yards the past two weeks after going for 106 and three scores on the ground in Florida’s opening game. After completing 70.8% of his passes against Utah, he completed 40.8% against Kentucky and 55.6% against USF. He has thrown zero touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. Ex-Florida coach Dan Mullen, who coached Richardson from 2020-21, shared some thoughts on Richardson’s down performances the last two weeks.
GAINESVILLE, FL
tigerdroppings.com

Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans

Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Barbara Boulton: A (Near) Lifetime in Downtown Knoxville

From time to time, I’ve written about people who make downtown interesting and people who have related to downtown for far longer than the current resurgence. Barbara Boulton may hold the record for continuous downtown living in the modern era and her connection to downtown goes back even further. I met with her recently to learn more about the interesting journey that led to this and to get some of her remembrances of downtown from the 1980s and 1990s.
KNOXVILLE, TN
