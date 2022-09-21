Kirk Herbstreit has a lot of great memories of going to Tennessee as an ESPN analyst, but one year in particular stands out to him. “It is so great to bring GameDay back, and especially going back to my roots,” Herbstreit said. “My first time going on the road in the SEC was Florida with Danny Wuerffel on the road, Peyton Manning and the Vols. Rain came down that day, Rocky Top was blaring. And then ol’ Danny Wuerffel, on a fourth down place in the first series, (Steve) Spurrier goes for it. Hits Reidel Anthony, touchdown Gators, and all of a sudden the music, Rocky Top, was gone.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO