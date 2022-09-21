ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now

The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
NFL
FanSided

Former Steelers great calls for Kenny Pickett to start this week

Just two weeks into the regular season, the Steelers quarterback controversy has former players turned pundits weighing in. Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett? Experience or youth?. Trubisky hasn’t performed well through two weeks, and Pittsburgh’s offense is arguably one of the worst in football. Despite this, the Steelers were able...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett, a 'darned good football mind,' has failed so far

Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, supposedly a "darn good football mind," is scrambling for solutions for his team's offensive woes. It's a small sample size of two games, but the numbers suggest his offense could be historically bad, per the Washington Post's Des Bieler. “By managing 16 points in...
DENVER, CO
