Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall has been nominated for 2022 Theatre of the Year by a trade group representing entertainment professionals. The nomination by the International Entertainment Buyers Association puts the Clearwater venue up against prestigious theaters including the Beacon Theatre in New York, the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in New York.
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
The best concerts and live music happening in Tampa Bay from Sept. 22-29
Including an absolutely stacked Saturday night.
Coin tour set to hit St. Pete’s Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Coin will perform Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. The group is on the road in support of their fourth...
995qyk.com
Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete
Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
Here's The Best Traditional Restaurant In Florida
Reader's Digest found the best traditional restaurant in every state.
Amalie Arena welcomes Panic! At the Disco
TAMPA — Panic! At the Disco is on the road for the “Viva Las Vengeance Tour,” which includes a stop Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. The band released “Viva Las Vengeance,” their seventh album,...
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
995qyk.com
Busch Gardens Is Teasing Tampa Bay With A New Attraction
This is so not fair. We want to know! Busch Gardens is teasing Tampa Bay with a new attraction. Maybe someone can figure out what the theme park is up to. It all started with a post on the Busch Gardens Twitter account. All it said was: “What’s going on here? Wrong answers only.” There was also a pic of some large pieces of multi-colored metal.
Tampa's 'Bloom On Franklin' block party now extends to downtown and includes a free shuttle
It goes down Friday, Sept. 23
cltampa.com
Photos: Nas, Wu-Tang Clan and Busta Rhymes bring the golden-era of NYC hip-hop to Tampa
All the Tampa Bay hip-hop heads—including some with their kids—came out to MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Wednesday night to see a collection of true rap legends take the stage for the much-anticipated "NY State of Mind" tour. Nas was there, and so was Busta Rhymes along Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and Young Dirty Bastard'. Even Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna showed up.
The War on Drugs to play Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — The War on Drugs will perform Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. During the last 15 years The War on...
Texas rapper Lecrae plays Tampa church concert on Saturday
Bizzle, Zauntee and MAK open the show.
Capitol Theatre presents Spyro Gyra
CLEARWATER — Spyro Gyra will perform Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. In October 2019, Spyro Gyra released “Vinyl Tap,” an album of cover songs representing the band’s first release in six...
Sevendust to play Jannus Live
ST. PETERSBURG — Sevendust will perform Thursday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com. Sevendust is on the road celebrating the 21st anniversary of the...
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices to celebrate 110th birthday
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices this weekend with macaroons for 49 cents and eclairs for 59 cents to celebrate its 110th birthday.
Buccaneers’ first-ever fan cruise to Key West, Bahamas will set sail next year
The team has partnered with Celebrity Cruise Line to give fans a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience at sea.
fox13news.com
Nicholas Sparks at Don Cesar with new book set in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The man behind many people's favorite love stories, including "The Notebook," spoke with FOX 13's Linda Hurtado about his latest book "Dreamland," which is partially set in St. Pete Beach. Nicholas Sparks has written 23 books, all of which became New York Times bestsellers. Sparks...
thatssotampa.com
Lighted Halloween Boat Parade, waterfront pumpkin patch announced for Tampa
Tampa loves a boat parade. Our haunted river tours are floating theatrical feasts for an intimate audience, but our lighted Halloween boat parade is a not-so-spooky spectacle for all to behold. It’s all part of a major Halloween celebration put together by the Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. The 6th Annual Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat, presented by Banko Overhead Doors, Inc., returns October 29 from 4pm-7pm followed by a Halloween Lighted Boat Parade at 6:30pm along the Hillsborough River and a movie in the park at 7:30pm.
Crabby’s owners to open sports bar in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — For a small community, Indian Rocks Beach features a slew of drinking and dining options, with breweries, beach bars and restaurants dotting the 2-mile island. One thing the city does not have following the demise of several popular watering holes is a true sports bar....
