ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West was one of at least 15 schools across Minnesota that law enforcement responded to Wednesday after receiving reports of an active shooter. The building was put on lockdown, with students in hiding and parents panicking for their kids’ safety. But when armed first...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Mankato, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mankato, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing

The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
WASECA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swatting#Taiwan#Law Enforcement#Mankato West Hs#Fbi#Keyc News
KEYC

LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting in Minnesota begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how you can cast your ballot. General election voters- who are ready to cast in their ballots- can start on Friday, Sep....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’

CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet School leaders say a lockdown is over and there is no threat to student safety after a “hoax” was called in to local law enforcement Wednesday morning. The lockdown went in place at both the middle and high school around 10:45 a.m. and had...
CLOQUET, MN
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone

An open house will be held at the MCHS Event Center today, where city officials will talk to residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups. Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Albert Lea shooter convicted. Updated:...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death

The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Bomb threat reported at U of M. Updated: 5 hours...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEYC

Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students

The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 2...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

One person dead following house fire in Waseca

Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca. The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma. Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns. Updated:...
WASECA, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide

A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
WINTHROP, MN
KEYC

New Ulm works to replace water main under Minnesota River

The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 2...
NEW ULM, MN
nwestiowa.com

Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage

ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
ALTON, IA
KAAL-TV

Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
OWATONNA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy