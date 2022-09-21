Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
BCA: ‘Swatting’ calls impact 15 Minnesota schools
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West was one of at least 15 schools across Minnesota that law enforcement responded to Wednesday after receiving reports of an active shooter. The building was put on lockdown, with students in hiding and parents panicking for their kids’ safety. But when armed first...
fox9.com
Swatting calls at Minnesota schools came from same person, officials say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
KEYC
FBI confirms ‘swatting’ calls; Mankato police respond to fake school shooting report
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, several schools in the region received similar calls providing identical details of an active shooter on school grounds, including Rochester, Duluth, and closer-to-home at Mankato West High School. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed that this is part of a nationwide “swatting” campaign, which...
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
KEYC
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
KEYC
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools
Authorities in Minnesota say there's no threat to schools Wednesday after false active shooter reports sent law enforcement to at least three high schools. Word of the incident broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with Rochester Police responding to Lourdes High Schools. Mayo High School in Rochester also went into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting in Minnesota begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how you can cast your ballot. General election voters- who are ready to cast in their ballots- can start on Friday, Sep....
KEYC
Lockdown lifted at Cloquet middle, high school after ‘hoax’
CLOQUET, MN -- Cloquet School leaders say a lockdown is over and there is no threat to student safety after a “hoax” was called in to local law enforcement Wednesday morning. The lockdown went in place at both the middle and high school around 10:45 a.m. and had...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety releases policy concerning new drone
An open house will be held at the MCHS Event Center today, where city officials will talk to residents about proposed projects from resurfacing to park fix-ups. Cooler, more fall-like weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, the weekend and beyond. Albert Lea shooter convicted. Updated:...
KEYC
Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Bomb threat reported at U of M. Updated: 5 hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Historic nurses’ strike impacts Minnesota State Mankato students
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 2...
KEYC
One person dead following house fire in Waseca
Crews were called Wednesday night to a structure fire on the 500 block of 9th Avenue Northwest in Waseca. The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about brain health and functions, as well as those overcoming brain injury trauma. Gov. Walz addresses public safety concerns. Updated:...
Southern Minnesota News
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, of Winthrop was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm, which is located about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
KEYC
New Ulm works to replace water main under Minnesota River
The Minnesota State women’s soccer team is rolling with a five-game unbeaten streak after taking down Crookston 7-0 on Sunday. St. Peter Public Schools has announced a new addition to its faculty by filling the education equity coordinator position. Mankato man sentenced for role in overdose death. Updated: 2...
KEYC
Mankato resident among 47 defendants charged in $250M Feeding our Future COVID-19 fraud scheme
This is the largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the nation. The Blue Earth County Historical Society is looking for the public’s help in putting together a new exhibit celebrating the Lincoln Building’s 100th anniversary. Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins. Updated: 3 hours ago. Highway 14...
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
KEYC
SCAM ALERT: North Mankato police warn of scammers pretending to be officers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in North Mankato are notifying the public of a new scam that is going around. Police say they are investigating a scam complaint in which a resident received a telephone call from someone who claimed to be a lieutenant with the North Mankato Police Department.
KAAL-TV
Owatonna man pleads guilty to attempted converter theft, meth possession
(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man pleaded guilty to trying to steal a catalytic converter from a towing lot and methamphetamine possession in Olmsted County Court. Mark Anthony Sanford, 36, surrendered himself to officers on Monday, June 27, after a witness heard and saw him attempting to saw the catalytic converter off a vehicle.
Comments / 0