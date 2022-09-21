Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Veteran DT Ndamukong Suh draws interest from several teams, wants to sign with contender, per report
Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed with an NFL team for the 2022 season, but he reportedly has some options. According to Heavy.com, there are approximately three to five teams that have expressed interest in Suh -- who reportedly wants to play for a contender.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Colts
Patrick Mahomes and company are 2-0 heading into the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. This game is between two teams heading in opposite directions, which could make for a lopsided Chiefs-Colts matchup. That said, you never know what can happen on any given Sunday, so we’ll be making some bold Chiefs Week 3 predictions.
How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Chiefs | Week 3
Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 3's action against the Chiefs.
Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday
An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury...
Texans vs. Bears Wednesday injury report: QB Davis Mills full participant with right thumb injury
The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 3 as they gear up to play the Chicago Bears Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at Soldier Field. Quarterback Davis Mills was on the injury report with a right thumb injury. Mills was a full participant in practice. Defensive...
Buccaneers Place Veteran Running Back On IR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without a a veteran piece of their backfield for the next month at least. "Bucs have signed receiver Kaylon Geiger and linebacker Kenny Young from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. Running back Gio Bernard and tackle Josh Wells are going on injured reserve, missing next four games at least."
Look: Cole Beasley Got Off To Rough Start With Buccaneers
Cole Beasley's first practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't get off to an auspicious start. Tampa Bay Times writer Joey Knight shared video of the veteran wide receiver having trouble handling the first punt he tried to field on Wednesday. Not a flattering highlight. But, we're still expecting...
Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Broncos WR Courtland Sutton emerging as Russell Wilson's favorite target
With Tim Patrick out for the year and KJ Hamler and Jerry Jeudy both working their way back from injuries, Courtland Sutton is one of the last receivers standing for the Denver Broncos, and he’s taken advantage of his opportunities. “We started targeting him quite a bit, he made...
NBC Sports
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward. When all was said and done the football was in the end zone...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022
Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
NBC Sports
How Washington is preparing for Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts
When looking ahead to Washington's upcoming matchup with Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts this Sunday, Daron Payne couldn't help but look back first. Payne, along with his fellow interior lineman Jonathan Allen, overlapped with Hurts at the University of Alabama. While Hurts' sizzling start to the 2022 NFL season — including his recent, masterful Monday night effort against Minnesota — might be surprising to some if not most who follow the league, Payne himself isn't all that taken aback by it.
FOX Sports
Yes, Tom Brady is acting differently. Bucs say he's more competitive than ever
Even at 45 years old, quarterback Tom Brady is still experiencing firsts. He retired and then unretired 40 days later this offseason. He took a still-mysterious 11-day absence from the team in training camp, which he'd never done before. He's scheduled to take weekly veteran rest days on Wednesdays this year for the first time (though he didn't even take advantage of the plan this week, saying he felt good enough to practice).
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
numberfire.com
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) limited on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was, as expected, limited on Wednesday with a rib injury he suffered in last Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert is considered day-to-day and reportedly felt more comfortable today after doing some light throwing on Monday. Barring a setback, Herbert appears to be on track to face the Jaguars on Sunday.
