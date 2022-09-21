Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News
Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up. The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice. Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints,...
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' one-game suspension upheld, will miss Packers game
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans had appealed his one-game suspension for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Sunday's Tampa Bay victory.
Alontae Taylor out, 6 questionable on final Week 3 Saints injury report vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have released their final injury reports for Sunday’s Week 3 game. The Saints ruled out just one player — cornerback Alontae Taylor, after he suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s practice — but six others are questionable, including quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and running back Alvin Kamara (rib).
Bucs vs. Packers injury report: 4 players upgraded for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their updated injury report for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Bay Packers, and there’s some good news on both sides of the ball. Four players saw upgraded practice participation Thursday, as cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), center Robert Hainsey (knee) and wide...
ESPN
With nine straight defeats, are Panthers becoming perennial losers?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were no chicken wing giveaways at d.d. Peckers Wing Shack on Tuesday. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule wasn’t fired after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday. But restaurant owner Justin Holland gladly would have fulfilled his social media offer of free wings (that...
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) good to go for Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is not on the final injury report for Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. McCaffrey was limited at Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, but he returned to a full session on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's divisional matchup. Last week, McCaffrey turned in his first 100-yard rushing performance since the 2019 season and he had over 20 receiving yards for a second straight game.
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
What Titans are saying about Raiders ahead of Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 3 in a battle between two teams that have started the season 0-2. Make no mistake about it, this is a must-win game for both teams, as making the playoffs following an 0-3 start is very difficult to do. The Raiders have even less margin for error because of the tough division they play in.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 3 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
numberfire.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. It's not expected to be a serious ailment, and nobody believes he's in true danger of missing Sunday afternoon's contest. Still, the questionable tag makes this something to monitor over the next 40-plus hours.
Christian McCaffrey’s official status for Panthers’ Week 3 tilt vs. Saints
Christian McCaffrey has been an enigma for the Carolina Panthers in the last few years. On one hand, he’s arguably the best player they’ve had on the roster since prime Cam Newton. His ability to bend defenses as a running back is unmatched. However, over the last few years, McCaffrey has continually missed time due to various injuries.
Panthers updated 53-man roster heading into Week 3 vs. Saints
With two additions made to what was a 51-man roster at one point this week, the Carolina Panthers are set to host the New Orleans Saints with a full deck on Sunday. So, let’s take a look at that new 53-man bunch.
