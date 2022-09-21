ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey News

Christian McCaffrey is once again a bit banged up. The Carolina Panthers running back was added to the injury report on Thursday with an ankle injury. He was officially limited in practice. Even though McCaffrey is banged up, he's still expected to play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints,...
Alontae Taylor out, 6 questionable on final Week 3 Saints injury report vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have released their final injury reports for Sunday’s Week 3 game. The Saints ruled out just one player — cornerback Alontae Taylor, after he suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s practice — but six others are questionable, including quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and running back Alvin Kamara (rib).
With nine straight defeats, are Panthers becoming perennial losers?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were no chicken wing giveaways at d.d. Peckers Wing Shack on Tuesday. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule wasn’t fired after losing to the New York Giants on Sunday. But restaurant owner Justin Holland gladly would have fulfilled his social media offer of free wings (that...
Christian McCaffrey (ankle) good to go for Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) is not on the final injury report for Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. McCaffrey was limited at Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, but he returned to a full session on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's divisional matchup. Last week, McCaffrey turned in his first 100-yard rushing performance since the 2019 season and he had over 20 receiving yards for a second straight game.
What Titans are saying about Raiders ahead of Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in Week 3 in a battle between two teams that have started the season 0-2. Make no mistake about it, this is a must-win game for both teams, as making the playoffs following an 0-3 start is very difficult to do. The Raiders have even less margin for error because of the tough division they play in.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Fournette was limited in practice all week due to a hamstring injury. It's not expected to be a serious ailment, and nobody believes he's in true danger of missing Sunday afternoon's contest. Still, the questionable tag makes this something to monitor over the next 40-plus hours.
