$5M bond set in Bowie Co. for ETX woman facing charges in murder of mother, baby removed from womb

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bond was set at $5 million Thursday morning in Bowie County for the woman accused in the death of a New Boston mother and the baby removed from her womb.

Taylor Parker, 27, of Simms, is back in Texas to face the charges after waiving extradition from Oklahoma on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. She was booked into the Bowie County Jail.

Parker’s bond was set at $2.5 million on a capital murder charge, $1.5 million on a murder charge, and $1 million on a kidnapping charge.

Parker had been held in Idabel following her arrest Friday, hours after 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock was found dead inside a home on Austin Street in New Boston. Her unborn child was missing. Police say she died of injuries suffered when the baby was removed from her body.

Parker had the baby with her when she was stopped by a Texas DPS trooper in De Kalb around 10 a.m. on Friday. She claimed she had delivered the child, who was not breathing, on the side of the road.

Parker and the baby were taken to McCurtain County Memorial Hospital, where a doctor determined she had not given birth. Attempts were made to resuscitate the baby at the hospital, but they were unsuccessful. The baby’s body has been sent for an autopsy in Texas.

Texas DPS says the investigation is ongoing.