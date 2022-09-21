Read full article on original website
5 Nabbed In Series Of Trenton Shootings, Police Say
Five suspects were arrested and charged in a series of Trenton shootings, authorities announced. Jasper Church was arrested for allegedly firing shots near 532 Lamberton St. in Trenton while Black Allah was found with a handgun during the investigation, local police said in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. Both...
Homeless Ex-Con Charged With Assaulting McDonald's Worker In Englewood Over A Soda
A homeless ex-con grabbed a counter worker at a McDonald's in Englewood around the neck when she wouldn't give him a free soda, authorities said. Walter Alston, 33, walked behind the counter of the West Palisade Avenue fast-food joint and demanded the drink, then assaulted the mid-30s employee when she refused, poured one for himself and left, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.
Second Person Charged With Desecration Of Human Remains In Kearny Man's Stabbing Death
A second person has been charged with desecration of human remains in the stabbing death of a Kearny man earlier this week. Matthew Kochell, 32, has been arrested in addition to Elliot Barton, 39 — a registered sex offender — who was charged with the same in Corey McFadden's death investigation, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
VIDEO: 4 struck in Brooklyn drive-by shooting, gunman sought
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who struck four men in a drive-by shooting earlier this month in Brooklyn, according to authorities.
Fatal Bronx stabbing: 2 suspects arrested in homicide, police say
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, authorities said early Friday. A 16-year-old boy arrested Wednesday is charged with manslaughter and gang assault. Angel Rivera, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, according […]
Man found dead inside Brooklyn psychiatric facility: police
Editor’s note: The NYPD said Friday morning that the death had been deemed a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A spokesperson for the OCME later clarified that a final determination is yet to be made. The story below has been updated to reflect the new information. — EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) […]
Hunterdon County Man Spit On Officers, Threatened To Kill Them: Police
A 29-year-old Hunterdon County man was charged after spitting on officers questioning him and later threatening to kill them, authorities said. Flemington Borough Police Patrolman Dustin Kydd, Det. Corey Garrabrant, and Patrolman Nick Saleeba responded to a report of an out-of-control man who had just left a business near Park Avenue and Court Street in Flemington on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the department said.
Parking enforcement officer says hand may be broken after man ‘snatched’ ticket from her
A Jersey City parking enforcement officer told police that she believes her hand may have been broken Thursday morning by an agitated vehicle owner who “snatched” the ticket from her, police said in radio transmissions. Police responded to Mallory Avenue between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 8:40 a.m....
NYPD: Robbery suspect dies in police custody
NEW YORK -- A robbery suspect died after being arrested Thursday in Brooklyn. Police said the 29-year-old man was one of two suspects arrested for a knifepoint robbery in Sunset Park.At 6:40 p.m., officers with the 72nd Precinct called EMS because he was behaving erratically, but police say he refused medical attention. About an hour later, officers found him unconscious and began to perform CPR and administer narcan. The suspect was taken to NYU Langone Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. The city's medical examiner will now determine the cause of death.
NBC New York
Woman Charged in Woman's NYC Nightclub Murder, Claims Surveillance Was ‘Photoshopped'
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the deadly shooting at a Brooklyn nightclub that took the life of a mother in late August, police announced. The suspect, Deonne Kirkland, was charged in the execution-style slaying of 44-year-old Tarcia "Tanny" Lysius inside the crowded Hearts of Love Nightclub in East New York in the early morning hours of Aug. 28.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Four Hospitalized In Hackensack Bus Crash
Four passengers were hospitalized and seven refused medical attention following a commuter bus crash in Hackensack, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT bus had just picked up passengers and was headed north on South Summit Avenue when it collided near West Pleasantview Avenue with a Toyota Prius driven in the same direction by a 22-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
Cop admits to shooting estranged wife in two confession videos played during trial
In the 24 years John Formisano spent as a Newark police officer, he never shot another person. And then he shot his estranged wife, a bloody killing for which he is currently standing trial. Video of former Newark police Lt. John Formisano admitting to the shooting death of Christie Solaro-Formisano...
Woman found dismembered in suitcases; search is on for boyfriend
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — It was a gruesome find, and now, after a woman’s dismembered body was found in suitcases in her apartment in Brooklyn, police investigators are searching for at least one person of interest in connection with the crime. It’s also reminding local residents of a similar murder and dismembering nearby, earlier […]
Charges against bouncer accused in deadly Holbrook bar beating upgraded to manslaughter
A bouncer from North Bellmore accused in a deadly bar beating was back in court on Thursday.
Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police
A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged. Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling...
Haledon PD: Taxi Traffic Stop Leads To Capture Of Wanted Man With Loaded Gun
A passenger in a taxi cab stopped for a traffic violation wasn't only wanted out of Pennsylvania -- he was also carrying a loaded gun, police in Haledon said. Officer Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci stopped the Paterson cab after the driver failed to signal a turn at the intersection of West Broadway and Chamberlain Avenue shortly after noon Wednesday, Sept. 21, Capt. George Guzman Jr. said.
6 Adults Arrested In Connection With Shooting Of 2 Children ln Central PA Police Say
Six adults have been charged and arrested in connection with the "serious" shooting of two young childing in central Pennsylvania on Aug. 11, 2022, police say. Swatara Township police were called to a report of shots fired at a home in the 4900 block of Cumberland Street at 11:50 p.m., according to a release by the department.
Brooklyn stabbing: Man killed in Brownsville apartment building
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed inside a Brownsville apartment building Wednesday night, according to police. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 p.m. found Kyle Forde, 29, unconscious with a stab wound to the chest inside the building on Lott Avenue near Herzl Street, officials said. First responders rushed Forde, […]
15-year-old Bayonne girl arrested after fight leads to slashing
A 15-year-old Bayonne girl was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after she cut another girl with a knife during a fight, authorities said. The 15-year-old, whose name is being withheld because she is a minor, was taken into custody Monday after she was identified as the assailant in a Sept. 16 incident, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Hudson Reporter
