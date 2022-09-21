Read full article on original website
Related
North Bergen’s new downtown recreation center and library almost finished
North Bergen has nearly completed construction on its over $19.5 million new recreation center and library, which will also serve as a community center. Located downtown, the facility is set to open soon. The new recreation center, which includes a full library space, also features an indoor basketball court and...
Two new Downtown skyscrapers approved in Jersey City
The Goldman Sachs tower and the Colgate Clock will be getting some company now that plans for two new skyscrapers in Downtown Jersey City have been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The two new towers, which will be developed by New York City-based real estate firm Tishman Speyer,...
HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS
Salvadorian independence celebrated with annual parade. The annual Salvadorian Parade marched down Bergenline Avenue on Sunday, September 18, much to the delight of the crowds who turned out dressed in bright blue, waving Salvadorian flags. Mayor Nicholas Sacco led the parade, joined by Commissioners Hugo Cabrera, Julio Marenco, and Allen Pascual. Accompanying them were Assemblypersons Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Union City Mayor and State Sen. Brian Stack, and many other local and regional officials.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey
MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
Bayonne’s only art gallery granted zoning certificate to stay open on Cottage Street
The last art gallery in Bayonne, the Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street, will remain in the city after an emotional public hearing before the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Originally from London, Emma Louise opened the gallery in Bayonne after moving to Hudson County from Williamsburg, Brooklyn where the original Dollhaus art gallery was located. She did work in Jersey City before discovering Bayonne and setting up shop there for good in 2017, holding monthly exhibits featuring “outsider” art ever since.
North Bergen and West New York officials tout ANCHOR property tax relief program
North Bergen and West New York officials are informing residents about the rollout of the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) property tax relief program. Residents of both municipalities will soon be receiving mailers from the New Jersey Division of Taxation with filing information and an application...
Hudson Reporter
Craig Guy officially kicks off campaign for Hudson County Executive
A lifelong public servant and Democrat, Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive on September 21 at a packed fundraising event. The campaign launch was attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders, and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey...
RELATED PEOPLE
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office Recognized for Sales Achievement in August
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office was recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in August. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, shared top honors for having the most sales the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout Hudson County and parts of Bergen County.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Bayonne hospital eminent domain ordinances withdrawn by council
The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn ordinances that would use eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center while a battle continues between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator...
boozyburbs.com
New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County
Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West New York mayor says town is addressing increasing homelessness
West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez has acknowledged that his town is facing an increase in the homeless population and working to help those affected. Rodriguez addressed the issue at a September meeting of the Board of Commissioners after concerns were raised by resident and recent unsuccessful Board of Education candidate Vipul Parekh.
Blue Foundry Bank opens Hoboken branch
Blue Foundry Bank recently celebrated the opening of a new branch at 334 Washington St., with a ribbon cutting. Attending were, from right to left, Vito Bari, Assistant Vice President, Business Development Banker; Fernanda Tomazelli, Universal Banker II; Elizabeth Miller, EVP/Chief Retail Officer; Trevor Taylor, VP/Regional Market Manager; Jim Nesci, President and CEO; Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla; Hudson County Freeholder Anthony Romano; Juan Reyes, Assistant Branch Manager, and Robert Slowikowski VP/ Commercial Real Estate Team Leader.
insidernj.com
Guy Kicks off His Hudson County Executive Candidacy
Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, the event was a significant show of support for Guy’s campaign to succeed his friend and mentor Tom DeGise, who also provided his full endorsement and support. Other speakers at the event included North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nick Sacco, Union City Mayor and State Senator Brian Stack, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Hudson County Democratic Chairman Anthony Vainieri and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations
Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
TEAMWORK: Paramus PD Nabs Trio After SUV Stolen Out Of Ramsey Crashes At Garden State Plaza
Paramus police captured three thieves who crashed at the Garden State Plaza during a predawn pursuit of two stolen vehicles down Route 17. The chase began on Main Street in Ramsey shortly after an 2021 Audi Q7 was stolen from a home on Deer Trail North near Darlington County Park around 12:45 a.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Lyman said.
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in August
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in August. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0