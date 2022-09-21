ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Hudson Reporter

HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS

Salvadorian independence celebrated with annual parade. The annual Salvadorian Parade marched down Bergenline Avenue on Sunday, September 18, much to the delight of the crowds who turned out dressed in bright blue, waving Salvadorian flags. Mayor Nicholas Sacco led the parade, joined by Commissioners Hugo Cabrera, Julio Marenco, and Allen Pascual. Accompanying them were Assemblypersons Angelica Jimenez and Pedro Mejia, Union City Mayor and State Sen. Brian Stack, and many other local and regional officials.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
MONTVALE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne’s only art gallery granted zoning certificate to stay open on Cottage Street

The last art gallery in Bayonne, the Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street, will remain in the city after an emotional public hearing before the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Originally from London, Emma Louise opened the gallery in Bayonne after moving to Hudson County from Williamsburg, Brooklyn where the original Dollhaus art gallery was located. She did work in Jersey City before discovering Bayonne and setting up shop there for good in 2017, holding monthly exhibits featuring “outsider” art ever since.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Craig Guy officially kicks off campaign for Hudson County Executive

A lifelong public servant and Democrat, Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive on September 21 at a packed fundraising event. The campaign launch was attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders, and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office Recognized for Sales Achievement in August

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office was recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in August. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, shared top honors for having the most sales the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout Hudson County and parts of Bergen County.
HOBOKEN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

New Diner Will Open Next Year in Bergen County

Around the Clock Diner is coming soon to American Dream in East Rutherford. Other than being a diner, the name suggests it might be open twenty four hours, though that’s certainly far from confirmed. It’s supposedly coming sometime in the spring of 2023. The store will be located...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Blue Foundry Bank opens Hoboken branch

Blue Foundry Bank recently celebrated the opening of a new branch at 334 Washington St., with a ribbon cutting. Attending were, from right to left, Vito Bari, Assistant Vice President, Business Development Banker; Fernanda Tomazelli, Universal Banker II; Elizabeth Miller, EVP/Chief Retail Officer; Trevor Taylor, VP/Regional Market Manager; Jim Nesci, President and CEO; Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla; Hudson County Freeholder Anthony Romano; Juan Reyes, Assistant Branch Manager, and Robert Slowikowski VP/ Commercial Real Estate Team Leader.
HOBOKEN, NJ
insidernj.com

Guy Kicks off His Hudson County Executive Candidacy

Craig Guy officially kicked off his campaign for Hudson County Executive last night at a packed fundraising event attended by Governor Phil Murphy, numerous Hudson Democratic leaders and approximately 1,000 supporters. Held at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, the event was a significant show of support for Guy’s campaign to succeed his friend and mentor Tom DeGise, who also provided his full endorsement and support. Other speakers at the event included North Bergen Mayor and State Senator Nick Sacco, Union City Mayor and State Senator Brian Stack, Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Hudson County Democratic Chairman Anthony Vainieri and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations

Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office and Top Associate Recognized for Regional Sales Awards in August

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Bayonne office and a top-producing sales associate were recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in August. The Bayonne office, which is managed by Jacqueline Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
BAYONNE, NJ
