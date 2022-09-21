The last art gallery in Bayonne, the Dollhaus II at 23 Cottage Street, will remain in the city after an emotional public hearing before the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Originally from London, Emma Louise opened the gallery in Bayonne after moving to Hudson County from Williamsburg, Brooklyn where the original Dollhaus art gallery was located. She did work in Jersey City before discovering Bayonne and setting up shop there for good in 2017, holding monthly exhibits featuring “outsider” art ever since.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO