Champaign, IL

Chicago Defender

Dr. Michael D. Anthony Installed as Prairie State College’s First Black President

Prairie State College held a formal investiture ceremony to install Dr. Michael D. Anthony as the 16th president, the first African American, and the youngest president in the college’s history. Dr. Anthony officially assumed the role of Prairie State College president on October 15, 2021. The ceremony was held Thursday, September 15, 2022, during the college’s homecoming week.
CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
wildcatchronicle.org

Students, staff react to changes in lunch prices

On September 1, Quest at West Chicago High School administered a change to lunch prices, seemingly without warning to students and many staff. The increase in price was immediately noticeable: cookies rose from $1 to $1.75. Pizza, which was once free, is now $3.50 (more than a 3000% increase). Fries were also once offered for free, but are now $2.50.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400

money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Decatur launching Small Home Improvement Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program. (SHIP) The owner-occupied Small Housing Improvement Program is an attempt to invest in the urban core where City staff is starting to see the first signs of housing decline. Residents can apply for assistance to make necessary...
DECATUR, IL
WGNtv.com

Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question

CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
CHICAGO, IL
wglt.org

Pritzker urges two lawmakers to resign

State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Senate floor in September 2021 in this file photo. Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday urged Hastings to resign from the Senate amid accusations of domestic violence by Hastings against his estranged wife. Gov. JB Pritzker called on two Democratic state senators Thursday...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Blagojevich rips into Pritzker for urging state senator to resign his seat

CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is blasting Gov. JB Pritzker after the incumbent urged a state senator to resign his seat for allegedly taking a bribe. Earlier this week, State Sen. Emil Jones III was hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain

CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States

An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say

MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
CHICAGO, IL

