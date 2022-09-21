Read full article on original website
Dr. Michael D. Anthony Installed as Prairie State College’s First Black President
Prairie State College held a formal investiture ceremony to install Dr. Michael D. Anthony as the 16th president, the first African American, and the youngest president in the college’s history. Dr. Anthony officially assumed the role of Prairie State College president on October 15, 2021. The ceremony was held Thursday, September 15, 2022, during the college’s homecoming week.
wildcatchronicle.org
Students, staff react to changes in lunch prices
On September 1, Quest at West Chicago High School administered a change to lunch prices, seemingly without warning to students and many staff. The increase in price was immediately noticeable: cookies rose from $1 to $1.75. Pizza, which was once free, is now $3.50 (more than a 3000% increase). Fries were also once offered for free, but are now $2.50.
evanstonroundtable.com
BREAKING NEWS: City Manager selects Schenita Stewart as Evanston’s next police chief
Another major vacancy in the City of Evanston will be filled soon, as City Manager Luke Stowe announced Friday he will hire East Dundee Deputy Chief Schenita Stewart as the next permanent police chief. The announcement comes over a year after the departure of previous chief Demitrous Cook, who retired...
Wheel tax Illinois: Vehicle registration fines, fees to end for unincorporated Cook County
"The Cook County Wheel Tax is regressive and unnecessary. And it disproportionally impacts the Black and Brown residents of Cook County who can least afford to pay it," President Toni Preckwinkle said.
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400
money in handPhoto by Pictures of Money (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for you in Chicago. To help you fight rising costs, most residents will be getting a check from the state of Illinois, likely this week. Residents who meet the qualifications will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age).
newschannel20.com
Decatur launching Small Home Improvement Program
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program. (SHIP) The owner-occupied Small Housing Improvement Program is an attempt to invest in the urban core where City staff is starting to see the first signs of housing decline. Residents can apply for assistance to make necessary...
WGNtv.com
Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question
CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
Chicago police hosting in-person exams in push to hire more officers
Chicago police are making a push to train and hire more officers.
wglt.org
Pritzker urges two lawmakers to resign
State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Senate floor in September 2021 in this file photo. Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday urged Hastings to resign from the Senate amid accusations of domestic violence by Hastings against his estranged wife. Gov. JB Pritzker called on two Democratic state senators Thursday...
fox32chicago.com
Blagojevich rips into Pritzker for urging state senator to resign his seat
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is blasting Gov. JB Pritzker after the incumbent urged a state senator to resign his seat for allegedly taking a bribe. Earlier this week, State Sen. Emil Jones III was hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.
fox32chicago.com
Darren Bailey accused of using Chicago trauma for political gain
CHICAGO - Chicago protesters are calling some political ads traumatizing. A group of protesters gathered Thursday outside the John Hancock building — the temporary home of state senator and GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. The group wants some of the campaign ads that Bailey stands behind to be pulled...
3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
Chicago company pays $230,000 to settle discrimination case
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago manufacturer agrees to pay $230,000 in back pay and interest to settle a discrimination case.The U.S. Department of Labor accused Midwest Canvas of discriminating against Black, Asian and white applicants during parts of 2018 and 2019.The maker of pool covers will also make employment offers to 41 members of the identified classes. Midwest Canvas admitted no wrongdoing and denied the allegations.CBS 2 reached out to Midwest Canvas, but the company refused to comment.
City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States
An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
fox32chicago.com
'Stop using our pain and suffering for votes': Family of victims call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO - Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew’s murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city’s Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking...
Police: Inmates got out of Illinois jail with pandemic loans
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) – More than two dozen people have been charged in Illinois with fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief money, with authorities alleging that some of them were behind bars when they used their relief money to post bond and free themselves from jail. Joliet Police Chief William Evans said Wednesday that 25 people were […]
blockclubchicago.org
Affordable Lofts In Bronzeville, Black-Owned Dispensary And More South Lakefront Projects Get City Council Approval
BRONZEVILLE — Wednesday was a big day for the south lakefront in City Council, with a slew of new developments approved in the South Loop and Bronzeville. Northwestern Medicine’s Bronzeville Clinic, a data center, affordable lofts and a controversial South Loop dispensary were all approved by alderpeople. Northwestern...
New 43rd Ward alderman welcomed to Chicago City Council: ‘Kiss your family goodbye'
The Chicago City Council has welcomed its newest member, Timothy Knudsen, who replaces the retired Ald. Michele Smith (43rd). Ald. James Cappleman (46th) was among the welcomers and noted that Knudsen increases the number of LGBTQ Alders.
blockclubchicago.org
New Cold Storage Facility That Would Replace McKinley Park Building Would Be ‘Another Blank Wall On Ashland,’ Neighbors Say
MCKINLEY PARK — Developers plans to replace a large industrial building in McKinley Park with a cold storage facility, but neighbors are concerned about potential pollution and preserving the building’s historical architecture. Developers with Karis Cold presented their plans at a community meeting Wednesday night. The group has...
