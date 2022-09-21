Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
newschannel20.com
Man fires gun in home while baby inside, sheriff says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old man is receiving mental health treatment after the Macon County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to harm himself. We're told that the sheriff's office was called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a home near Harristown, Illinois for a report of domestic violence. 911...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in home invasion investigation
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home […]
newschannel20.com
Student involved in fight with teacher arrested
The student who was involved in the fight with the Lanphier High School teacher Adrian Akers has been arrested. The Springfield Police Department says that the student faces charges of aggravated battery. Adrian Akers is now on paid investigative leave after his arrest.
newschannel20.com
Lanphier High teacher on paid leave after arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Lanphier High School teacher is now on paid investigative leave after an arrest this week. Springfield Police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school. He was arrested for the offense of aggravated battery. Akers...
newschannel20.com
Lanphier teacher arrested for aggravated battery to a student
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Lanphier High School teacher was arrested on Monday after an altercation with a student at the school, according to the Springfield Police Department. Adrian Akers, 44, was arrested for aggravated battery. Akers says the student, a 15-year-old-boy, punched him in the face multiple times;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Police want more information from downtown businesses about events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department wants to help downtown businesses stay safe. This comes after two people suffered multiple gunshot wounds last weekend. The Springfield Police Department is asking downtown business owners to give them more information about late-night events they may have in order to...
newschannel20.com
Man charged with home invasion, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Shelbyville man has been arrested on seven felony charges, including home invasion. Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kronke says that on September 18, 26-year-old Keegan Betts invaded the home of a Shelbyville resident while armed with a shotgun. He then reportedly threatened the resident. Investigators also say Betts had a sawed-off shotgun, a Mossberg shotgun, and two rifles without serial numbers in Betts' possession.
Man killed in crash on I-55 identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 67-year-old man from northern Illinois was killed in a crash on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County on Thursday. State Police said their investigation indicated the victim, who was identified as Frank Amendola of Somonauk, was driving a semi-truck when he rear-ended another semi-truck that was slowing down as it […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Springfield man sentenced for COVID-19 fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man will spend time behind bars for being a felon with a gun, wire fraud, and making false statements on pandemic Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan applications. We're told 32-year-old Carlos Wright received $41,666 in PPP loan funds. At the sentencing...
wmay.com
Lanphier Teacher, Student Arrested Following Altercation
A Lanphier High School teacher has been arrested following an altercation with a student earlier this week. Springfield police say 44-year-old Adrian Akers is facing a charge of aggravated battery. The police report indicates that Akers picked up a 15-year-old male student and then, quote, “put him on the ground” until police arrived. The report says the student had entered a classroom to retrieve a computer, but Akers had been told not to let the student take it. The student allegedly hit Akers in the face before Akers grabbed the student.
Deputies respond to domestic violence situation
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 29-year-old man is receiving care at a mental health facility after he was involved in a domestic violence situation Wednesday night. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in Harristown around 9:45 p.m. after being informed of the situation. A 911 operator informed them that the man was threatening […]
wgel.com
Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro. Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody. The sheriff’s department...
Springfield PD honors officers for arrest of armed suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently honored two of its own for their actions in keeping the community safe. Officials said that on Aug. 9, Officers Redding and Orr responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Loveland Avenue and Cedar Street. Upon arrival, the officers […]
newschannel20.com
Teen taken to hospital with stab wound
A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital with a stab wound on Tuesday night. The Springfield Police Department says the teen's mother drove him to the hospital. The teen does not have any life-threating injuries. We're told that an incident happened at or near the MacArthur Park Apartment but...
advantagenews.com
Truck driver killed in central Illinois accident
Illinois State Police say a truck driver failing to slow down as he approached a construction zone was the cause of Thursday afternoon’s fatal crash on Interstate 55, south of Springfield. As a result, the northbound lanes of I-55 were closed for about five hours. Troopers say 67-year-old Frank...
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested on meth charges in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department has reported that two have been arrested on several meth-related charges. According to a Bloomington police press release, 50-year-old Terry Pyles and 24-year-old Nicole Pruser, both from Leroy, Ill., were taken into custody at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. They...
Comments / 0