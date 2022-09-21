3 arrested on drug trafficking charges after 2021 search, sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to federal court documents filed in recent weeks, three people from Amarillo were arrested on drug possession charges in September after an investigation that began in 2019 and involved a range of searches, interviews, and homes.

Court documents detailed that Joshua Sobamiwa and Trinity Allen were arrested on a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and Dena Gonzales was arrested on a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances.”

The investigation regarding Sobamiwa began in 2019 after investigators received a tip about his alleged participation in drug trafficking, according to court documents. During a June 2019 interview, documents described that Sobamiwa said he had been bringing methamphetamine into Amarillo from another state in 250-pound loads, and in total had received 1,750 pounds of methamphetamine.

In January 2021, documents detailed, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 2000 block of NW 17th Avenue in Amarillo, which was occupied by Gonzales and Sobamiwa. During the search, officials reported finding “a large quantity of methamphetamine and crack cocaine,” and further said that both Gonzales and Sobamiwa admitted to using the home as a stash location for drug distribution.

In the 17th Avenue home, according to court documents, officers found a loaded handgun, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, money, a digital scale, a drug ledger, packaging material, and “other items” that officials said were commonly connected to drug distribution. Gonzalez said that the gun was owned by Sobamiwa and used for protection because the two were selling drugs out of the home.

When Sobamiwa was detained during the search, said court documents, he was found to have both crack cocaine and methamphetamine on his person in amounts consistent with distribution.

Court documents also detailed that, during the 17th Avenue home search, Gonzales and Sobamiwa told officers that drugs and proceeds from drug sales were being kept at a different home in the 8000 block of Fouts Place.

When officers went to the Fouts Place home, according to court documents, they took Allen into custody and obtained a search warrant. Inside the home, officers reported finding around 2.1 kilograms of methamphetamine in the attic along with two guns. Officers later reported finding messages on Allen’s phone in which she admitted to hiding the drugs in the attic, and court documents noted that Allen said she assisted in the alleged drug distribution.

Later, in April 2021, court documents said that officers conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine from Sobamiwa, who arrived at the sale location in a vehicle registered to Allen.

Sobamiwa and Allen were booked on Sep. 1, 2022, and Gonzales was booked on Sept. 20, 2022.