Yardbarker
Joe Rogan: ‘It’s in My Contract’ to Quit Working for UFC if Dana White Leaves
If Dana White goes, so does Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC commentator revealed on "The Joe Rogan Experience” that his time with the Las Vegas-based promotion will come to an end when White steps down. “If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com). “It’s in my contract.”...
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
MMAmania.com
Canelo vs GGG 3 PPV buys ‘a major disappointment’ after trilogy bombs, fails to break even
Boxing superstars Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin settled their longstanding score in a third (and hopefully final) meeting atop the DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event last Sat. night (Sept. 17, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with “Canelo” prevailing by way of unanimous decision. Their super middleweight trilogy...
Knockout puncher Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight who can beat boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk, trainer says
Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius in October and wants boxing's biggest bouts thereafter, vowing to reclaim the heavyweight championship.
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
MMA Fighting
Mike Perry calls out Nate Diaz for bare-knuckle fight: ‘It’s real fighting — and it’s real money’
If Nate Diaz is looking for a challenge as a free agent, Mike Perry is ready to welcome him to the sport of bare-knuckle fighting. After completing his UFC contract with a win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, Diaz became one of the hottest commodities in combat sports, a proven superstar who can sell fights and back up his words inside the cage or ring.
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
CBS Sports
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Yardbarker
Canelo Alvarez Believes LeBron James Could Have Been A Boxer If He Wanted To
In order to be successful as an athlete, you have to put an unbelievable number of hours of work in to truly perfect your craft. Many athletes were truly meant to succeed in that one area, but then there are a handful of super athletes who could likely have succeeded at anything, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James certainly qualifies.
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
BoxingNews24.com
DAZN Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
BoxingNews24.com
Ellerbe & Hearn trade trash talk over Canelo – Golovkin II pay-per-view numbers
By Dan Ambrose: Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe and Eddie Hearn went back and forth on social media today over the pay-per-view numbers for last weekend’s trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. Ellerbe did a bit of gloating after industry insider Dan Rafael reported that the Canelo...
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley To Headline November 12 Show On ESPN+
Janibek Alimkhanuly will face another British contender in his first defense of the WBO middleweight title. BoxingScene.com has learned that the unbeaten Kazakhstan native and England’s Denzel Bentley have agreed to meet in a 12-round main event ESPN+ will stream November 12 from an undetermined venue in Las Vegas. Bentley is ranked 14th among the WBO’s 160-pound contenders, but Alimkhanuly isn’t required at this time to make a mandatory defense of a WBO belt he won when he demolished England’s Danny Dignum in the second round of their May 21 bout at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - September 23
Pick It: TBRB #4 Joseph Parker vs. #5 Joe Joyce (Saturday, ESPN+, 1:00 PM EST) The Klitschko era in heavyweight boxing was often decried as dull but it wasn’t just a reflection of sibling dominance. How many memorable top heavyweight fights featuring anyone else were particularly memorable? The guys outside the title picture matter too and it’s one of the reasons the last six-seven years have increased praise for the division.
Frank Warren confirms the contract for December's fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is 'not signed yet'... with Matchroom's Eddie Hearn saying the deal was being 'rectified'
Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, says the deal for the Gypsy King to sign Anthony Joshua on December 3 has not yet been signed - but remains optimisitc about it taking place. Eddie Hearn, from AJ's Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the contract had arrived, but there were a few things to...
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
